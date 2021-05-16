New York Fashion Week 2021 hosts in-person catwalks in September

New York Fashion Week will have in-person catwalks in September.

Some designers who left New York Fashion Week in recent years before the pandemic are back.

The parades will end with the Met Gala, which is themed in American fashion.

New York Fashion Week is making a comeback this fall, with several fashion designers committed to going back to basics by launching their collections in New York City.

The Fashion Designers Council of America, or CFDA, ad in April, New York Fashion Week will be held in person with parades September 8-12.

Fashion Week will culminate in the Met Gala on September 13, which, after being canceled due to the pandemic, will be themed in American fashion. The first part of the gala will take place in September and the second will be held in May 2022, causing a sensation as the first two-part Met Gala. since its beginnings in 1948.

The biannual New York runway week is not only where designers showcase their looks for the upcoming season in hopes of telling a story and captivating the eyes of retail shoppers, but in the past, it was also known as a glamorous season. which attracts celebrities and prominent guests.





Guests attend the Christian Siriano fashion show at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

As Jessica Testa wrote for The New York Times, in recent years, some designers who were once household names at New York Fashion Week have decided not to show their collections in New York anymore, opting instead for Los Angeles or cities in Europe.

Now, in response to the disruption of the fashion industry by the pandemic and the track record of the small business owners, artists and creative entrepreneurs who make up a large part of the fabric of New York City, many top designers range are committed to launching their collections exclusively. at New York Fashion Week.

Designer Joseph Altuzarra, who runs his eponymous fashion brand Altuzarra, left New York Fashion Week four years ago to show off his designs at Paris Fashion Week in the city where he was born. He told the New York Times he was in New York City during the pandemic.

“I felt a very strong kinship with the city that I hadn’t felt so deeply in a long time. I missed the energy,” said Altuzarra.

Designate Tom ford, who is also president of the CFDA, said on May 10 that he would also show a collection in New York.

Ford wrote that the upcoming Fashion Week will be “an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American and New York fashion as a global fashion force.”

Altuzarra and Ford are among several designers who have pledged to show off their collections at the New York Fashion Week in-person catwalks, joining Brandon Maxwell, Moschino, Thom Browne, Pyer Moss, Peter Dundas, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Markarian, Monse, Sergio Hudson, Telfar, Prabal Gurung and Proenza Schouler, according to the New York Times.





Celebrities at past Met galas. The Met Gala will be a grand finale of this year’s New York Fashion Week in September.

Many creators still made their virtual debut in fall 2020 and this winter without an audience.

Some designers have attempted to create configurations suitable for pandemics. In September 2020, designer Christian Siriano hosted a parade in the backyard of his Connecticut home with guests spread around the lawn. Likewise, a Chanel fashion show in December 2020 only had one spectator: Kristin Stewart, who was seen sitting solo in a video of the event.

The onset of the pandemic in the United States has also led a number of designers to focus on their next collections to instead use surplus materials to make face masks and PPE for hospital workers.

Altuzarra told the New York Times that he felt that even with an array of alternatives to the traditional track, there was no “compelling substitute for a show.”

CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a declaration that the near future of fashion week will be a mix of in-person and virtual events.

“With the current signs of progress in the pace of vaccinations and the strategic and gradual reopening and tangible awakening of New York, we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in presentation formats. physical and digital, ”Kolb mentioned.