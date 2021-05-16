Mollie King looks effortlessly chic in a shiny brown dress

Mollie King impressed on her way to work on Sunday showing off her chic fashion sense in a two-tone outfit.

The 33-year-old radio presenter tried to avoid the rain in London as she made her way to the studios of BBC Radio One.

Mollie wore a loose, glossy brown dress paired with a sleek brown overcoat with the sleeves partially reaching up her arm.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of black heels and had a black handbag slung over her right shoulder.

The Saturday star also wore a pair of gold hoops and a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

Despite the rain falling around her, Mollie looked in a good mood as she smiled as she walked into her office.

It comes after Mollie and her fiancé Stuart Broad, 34, shared a photo of themselves toasting to their engagement last month.

Molliel looked completely adored as she beamed with a smile while holding her glass of bubbly in a beaming selfie with her beau.

She wrapped up warm for the outdoor celebration, donning a chic beige jacket and accessorized with sleek gold earrings.

The blonde beauty wore her locks and styled them in loose waves before adding full makeup to complete her look.

Stuart, who opted for a beer instead of bubbles for the engagement toast, also cut a stylish figure in a stylish jacket over a navy zip sweater.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Mollie wrote: ‘We’re celebrating our engagement! It might be a bit late, but it was a real treat to eat out and we loved every minute of it!

Mollie announced her engagement to her hunky cricketer Stuart on New Years Day when she shared a photo of them kissing on a winter walk in the countryside.

The pair have been an on-off element since 2012, but dated regularly from early 2019 until their engagement.

The couple finally reunited in March after Stuart spent 10 weeks abroad touring with the England cricket team in Sri Lanka, India.

Mollie and Stuart, who spent two months apart, reconciled for an adorable selfie as the singer and presenter said: ‘Can you say I’m glad to have him home !? ”

Stuart gently placed a kiss on the cheek of his smiling fiancé as they enjoyed their reunion.

And although now reunited, Mollie told MailOnline that she and Stuart are “ slowly taking ” planning their wedding amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Speaking in March, Mollie said: ‘We haven’t booked a date yet. It’s only been a few weeks since we heard announcements of weddings [by the government].

“I’m just grateful and lucky to be with him and engaged. We don’t have to do this now. I dream of marrying him and I want to have a date, and I have so much fun [thinking about it] but we take it slowly.

“We have to be careful with all the guidelines and everything.”