New company with Genesee County ties makes shoes from recycled plastic





FLINT, MI A new company to help the planet and people feel good in what they wear recently launched. Sol Chic, a lifestyle brand, uses recycled materials from plastic water bottles and vegan leathers to create matching women’s shoes and handbags. Sonia Song, 51, created the company to offer chic, comfortable and trendy clothes. At some point in life, you don’t want to wear anything to please others, Song said. You want to please yourself, you want to feel good and comfortable and gain that confidence. A resident of Lapeer, Song noticed several years ago that there were comfortable shoes and fashionable shoes, but it was difficult to find these two components in one shoe. The lack of affordable options prompted her to take action and start her business, which is completely online. Currently, the company only offers items for women, but Song plans to expand the brand to include shoes and clothing for men as well. A pair of women’s flats costs $ 49.50. To see commercial offers, visit here. Song explained that she chose to build a sustainable brand as opposed to the fast fashion approach because the quality of the products was better. I feel like I want to create a brand that is good for the environment, but practical with good manufacturing design, Song said, adding that the fast fashion industry is coming to an end. Song has 20 years of experience in the fashion industry and started out as a fashion buyer, she said. The company sources plastics and other materials from overseas, where the shoes are made. After being made, the shoes are shipped to a warehouse in Lansing, Song said. Song hopes to move her factory somewhere in Michigan when business picks up, she added. Song is a member of the Ferris Wheel Building in downtown Flint, where she uses the space to work on the marketing side of her business. The shoes and the handbag are light, water resistant and practical. Song emphasizes practicality, as any spills on the items can be easily cleaned up using the water-resistant materials, she said. I wanted a brand that was good for everyone, good for the community, good for the environment, good for the planet, said Song. Anywhere we can help. I’m not perfect, but I want to do good things for the environment. Learn more about MLive: Lapeer’s businesses to offer take-out drinks for new downtown social district $ 10K grant from Verizon helps Flint dance studio stay afloat during pandemic Bridge Street Exchange: Added location to Somerset Mall with emphasis on bar supplies and grooming products

