Michael Jordan’s infamous bad fashion choices stem from his surprising self-awareness

Whether you love sports or completely ignore the NBA, pretty much everyone knows Michael Jordan. During his time on hardwood, His Airness found incredible success and became a living legend. This, in turn, helped him move beyond basketball and become a true global celebrity. If anyone has the right to be confident in their own skills, it’s MJ.

Behind the scenes, however, the former Chicago Bulls star is still a human being; it means that even Air Jordan itself can be a bit embarrassed. In fact, those inner doubts led to her iconic – and sometimes questionable – style choices.

Michael Jordan is a hit, on and off the basketball court

No matter what their field, someone who is very successful can be called Michael Jordan for everything he does. Overall, it makes perfect sense. While His Airness has made a name for himself on the basketball court, just about everything he touches has turned to gold.

From a sporting standpoint, MJ exploded onto the scene at the University of North Carolina, winning an NCAA title as a rookie and only got better from there. He entered the NBA in 1984 and joined the Chicago Bulls. After some growing pains, he will lead the club to six championships in two separate three rounds.

This success helped make Jordan a pop culture icon. He appeared in Space jam alongside the Loony Toons and sold everything from McDonald’s meals to Hanes underwear. As you can imagine, these concerts not only made His Airness even more famous; they also helped his baseline ball to an incredible size.

These days, Jordan is worth around $ 1.6 billion and still stands tall in the public consciousness. No matter how you measure success – on court success, celebrity status, or financial might – the NBA legend is hard to beat.

MJ’s outfits weren’t always well received, however

Michael Jordan in a 1997 appearance on “The Tonight Show”. | Joseph Del Valle / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Despite all this success, however, Jordan had one weakness. During his playing career, the basketball legend donned questionable outfits.

If you browse through old NBA photos, you’ll see Jordan rocking a very specific style. While there were differences across the board – no one, let alone the most famous basketball player of all time, could wear the exact same outfit all the time – a general trend emerged. Overall, His Airness wore loose, oversized clothing.

While one could try to give Jordan the benefit of the doubt and explain his choices like the style of the times, the internet is not a forgiving place. A Tumblr blog chronicling MJ’s fashion choices is descriptively titled “What is Michael Jordan wearing?“. Likewise, a Launderer report The story once was about the star’s transition from “style icon to fashion faux pas.”

In 2020, The Wall Street Journal posted a story wondering if Jordan was ‘the least dressed athlete ever’ and, to be fair to the former NBA star, they noted that he had improved over the years .

Michael Jordan’s baggy suits stemmed from his own self-awareness

Based on his general resume and reputation for trash talk, you might think Jordan was the most confident man in the world. Even his airness, however, could be embarrassed, which led to his signature style.

As Jeremy Bembry explains from The undefeatedJordan hadn’t had the best experiences with custom suits but agreed to give Burdi Clothing a chance. They took his measurements and made a fitting suit for His Airness. He ended up falling in love with this more bagged outfit rather than wanting a more fitted look.

“Jordan had wanted a bigger, extra-long jacket because he was embarrassed by jackets he thought were too short (forcing him to constantly pull them down),” Bembry wrote. “And he wanted extra wide pants because it camouflaged the size of his shoes against his skinny legs.

And There you go. Michael Jordan, one of the most confident athletes to ever hit hardwood in the NBA, got his signature style from his own self-awareness.