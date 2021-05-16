Emily Ratajkowski wears white mini dress with son Sylvester in NYC





Emily Ratajkowski is in midsummer mode. The 29-year-old model and mother-of-one took out to New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Saturday for a relaxed stroll with her newborn son, Sylvester Apollo, whom she pushed in a stroller for the outing. GothamGetty Images Ratajkowski was the epitome of casual, sexy and chic style in a super short snow white tennis dress, paired with a green baseball cap, black sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and a bright orange bag. GothamGetty Images The model revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon that she and her baby Sly were heading for brunch when the photos were taken. "Brunch buddy," she captioned a series of three afternoon photos, including two of her holding Sly in her arms and posing for the camera (although Ratajkowski masked her son's face with a angel emoji for privacy). This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The post comes less than a month after Ratajkowski made headlines for selling an NFT (short for non-fungible token, which uses blockchain technology to provide proof of official ownership of certain digital assets) titled " Buying Myself Back: A Model for Redistribution, "in which the model stands in front of a canvas image from one of her Instagram posts that had previously been appropriated by artist Richard Prince for an exhibition, such as CNN Reports. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. "The digital field should be a place where women can share their image as they wish, control the use of their image and receive the potential capital attached to it. Instead, the internet has more often served as a space where others exploit and disseminate images of women. without their consent and for the benefit of others, "Ratajkowski explained in an Instagram post announcing the NFT auction. "Art has always worked the same way: the works of unnamed muses sell for millions of dollars and make careers as traditionally male artists, while the subjects of these works get nothing. I'm all too familiar with it. with this narrative, as recounted in my 2020 New York Magazine essay, Buying Myself Back. NFTs have the potential to enable women to permanently control their image and receive fair compensation for its use and distribution. " Ratajkowski's NFT auctioned by Christie's for $ 175,000 after fees.

