16 best wedding shows to watch on Netflix, TLC, Hulu in 2021

I know firsthand that planning a wedding is a mistake … a lot. Not only can it cost as much as a down payment on a house or a car, trying to get everything * right * right can feel overwhelming. It’s the location, the dress, the food, the guest list, even the flavor of the cake. This is allll so stressful, but – don’t get me wrong – pretty fun too. (After all, you can taste a bunch of cakes before you make the final decision!)
There is one way to reduce the stress of planning the wedding, however, is to watch someone else do it. Whether you’re planning your own big day and need some inspiration, living vicariously with a bride-to-be while loving your bachelor, or just missing the hustle and bustle of your “I do” days, watching a show wedding is a fun way to imagine or relive one of the best days of your life.
If you’ve been browsing your streaming service lately, you already know there’s no shortage of wedding-themed reality shows. In the past year alone, Netflix has released two new ones: Marriage or mortgage, where couples have to choose between their dream wedding and their dream home (yes, really), and The Wedding Coach, who follows comedian Jamie Lee as she helps engaged couples solve all their problems before they get married.
There is a TV show for virtually every step of the wedding process, whether you want to pick the venue, buy the dress, or decorate the cake. So without further ado to the “I Do’s”, here is a definitive list of the 16 best wedding salons:
1
The Wedding Coach
Comedian and former wife Jamie Lee takes on the role of a wedding coach in Netflix’s latest marriage-themed reality show. The series follows six couples as Jamie helps them work through their relationship issues and plan for their anxiety before the big day. You can watch the entire season 1 streaming on Netflix.
2
Say yes to the dress
Ask any bride what is the part she’s most looking forward to getting married, and she’ll likely go shopping. the dress, of course. Say yes to the dress follows brides in search of their perfect dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. Each episode shows that each bride’s journey to find “The One” is different and special in its own way. The hit show, which still airs on TLC, has been around for over a decade. There are even several spin-offs, including Say yes to the dress: bridesmaids and Say yes to the dress: Atlanta.
3
Marriage or mortgage
Okay, you’ve built up a big savings account, and now is the time to spend it. Are you going to celebrate the wedding of your dreams or invest in your home forever? This is the dilemma on which couples Marriage or mortgage face, and the decision is not as easy as it seems. The show follows couples consulting with wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes to make the final decision.
4
Love is blind
Hosted by real couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love is blind Basically takes blind dating to the next level. The reality shows bring together a group of men and women looking to find “The One.” All go to a series of speed dates, but the catch? No one can see each other. Oh, and the only way to see who’s on the other side of the wall is to make a guess.
Once a couple get engaged out of the blue, they meet IRL and then spend time getting to know each other before deciding what will happen at the altar. Will they say “I do” or go forever? If you’ve bellowed the first season before, be excited because Netflix has confirmed that the second season is already in the works.
5
Bridezillas
Wedding planning can be … stressful, to say the least, and sometimes that stress can cause some brides to “take action” to put it mildly. In each episode, Bridezillas portrays two different brides who will stop at nothing to organize the wedding of their dreams. But, there are always a few hiccups along the way 😬
6
Bridal surgery
Everyone wants to look their best on the wedding day, and brides on the Bridal surgery have been determined to do just that – whatever it took. Competitors took part in a series of challenges to win a plastic surgery procedure. Yes, the grand prize of this show was not just the bride’s dream wedding, but also paying for her plastic surgery wishlist. And to make things more interesting, she couldn’t reveal her new look to her groom until the wedding day. Bridal surgery only ran for one (semi-problematic) season, but episodes are available on Apple TV.
7
90 day fiancé
Imagine having only 90 days to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with someone. Well this is the real situation of couples on 90 day fiancé. They all applied for the K-1 visa, a visa that allows foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens to enter the country. But, in order for them to stay, the couple must marry before the end of the 90 days.
8
Four weddings
If the wedding day isn’t enough to get you excited, what about throwing three other brides who will judge the event, from the dress to the food to everything? Four weddings is a contest where four brides attend each other’s wedding and rate the event in multiple categories on a scale of one to 10. The bride with the most points wins a luxury honeymoon with their beau. The show only aired on TLC until 2013, but you can watch reruns on YouTube.
9
Indian matchmaking
What if “The One” just needed help finding it? That’s what the couples on this Netflix reality show press matchmaker Sima Taparia. The show follows Taparia as she walks South Asian singles through the arranged marriage process, from selecting potential suitors, to dating and, if all goes well, eventually tying the knot. .
ten
Don’t tell the bride
Imagine that your wedding ceremony is fully paid. Sounds cool, doesn’t it? But here’s the catch: your groom is in control. This British reality TV show gives couples the funds they need to celebrate their wedding, and puts the groom in charge of all the details. The bride is not even allowed to communicate with him for three weeks. The groom chooses the wedding dress, the cake and more, a lot After. What could go wrong? The show is always releasing new episodes, and you can catch them on Tubi.
11
Married at first sight
There’s love at first sight, then there’s uh …Married at first sight. Yes, this reality TV show follows couples who agree to get married the first time they meet. The couples are matched by a team of relationship experts and have eight weeks to get to know each other in real life before deciding whether to stay married or get a divorce. If this sounds intense, that’s because it is. The show has been going strong for 12 seasons with a Incomparable spinoff show, so there’s a lot to catch up on.
12
Something borrowed, something new
Choosing the right wedding dress could be the hardest part of planning the whole event. This TLC reality show makes that decision even more difficult. In each episode, a bride must choose between walking down the aisle with a new designer dress or a family heirloom that has been redesigned to fit what the bride wants. Of course, the fun part reveals what the bride ultimately decides.
13
Wedding Cake Championship
Watching this show can make you drop your mouth for two reasons. The first: you will salivate for a taste of these wedding cakes. And the second? You will be seriously impressed with the extravagant and extravagant designs created by these bakers. The series follows six pairs of world-class bakers as they vie for the ultimate prize of $ 25,000.
14
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
There is no more suitable place to host a fairytale wedding than Disney World, and many couples actually do. This series takes you behind the scenes of couples planning their weddings and engagements at Disney properties around the world. From horse carriages to fireworks behind Disney Castle, these weddings are just as magical as they look.
15
David Tutera Celebrations (My Fair Wedding)
If anyone can make your dream wedding come true in record time, it’s celebrity event planner David Tutera. In this show, David helps a woman achieve the wedding ceremony of her dreams in just three weeks. The show ran for eight seasons, including a special celebrity edition. In the seventh, David took on famous clients like Lil ‘Kim and Brandy Norwood. Watch this whenever you need creative wedding inspiration.
16
I found the dress
Can’t get enough of the wedding dress parades? Here is another one. I found the dress follows VOWS Bridal Outlet employees in Watertown, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, as they search for discounted wedding dresses for sale in their own boutique. It also follows the brides who come to the store in search of the affordable (hopefully!) Wedding dress of their dreams. The show ceased airing in 2014, but you can see older episodes on Discovery +.
