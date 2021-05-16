Fashion
the fan favorite brand and its takeover of the track and field industry. – The connector
by Bella Cot and Rai Mukherjee
Lululemon, a global sports brand, has become a major player in recent times by taking control of the athletic and athleisure fashion industry. Casual and versatile sportswear has become the standard way of dressing in our society at all ages as this world has endured a global pandemic and is slowly returning to normal. Athleisure has become our uniform over the past year or so, but Lululemon has capitalized on this trend for a long time.
Lululemon launched her brand in 1998 in Vancouver, British Columbia as a yoga-inspired sportswear brand for women and men. It was a huge success and today it is a brand that captures the international sports market through more than 490 stores in three main categories: running, training and moving. These include hundreds of activities and sports which are all best performed in the fabrics and blends that Lululemon has on the market.
As a brand, they have become known for their famous omega logo on all of their merchandise, and it has become globally recognizable. They are known for their famous leggings and pant walls. These showcase the many iconic styles, all of which are carefully arranged to demonstrate the activity for which the product is to be used. This is the first aspect of the brand that has taken a completely different and innovative step to improve on the classic leggings that almost all sports brands wear. They made several versions of the classic leggings, each with a unique purpose. You can buy leggings for relaxing or for running.
All leggings are made with different materials such as Nulux, Luxtreme and Nulu fabrics, which range from highly abrasive, sweat-wicking, butter-soft to breathable and lightweight material. This is a game-changer in the sportswear industry. Rather than focusing on thousands of styles and millions of products, Lululemon creates lifelong styles and continues to improve them in terms of functionality and usability. Lululemon chooses specific fabrics that are designed for dynamic use in all activities, but which also have the ability to be tailored for a specific reason. This ensures that every customer feels that every product was made for them. To deepen this personal experience, they take fan favorite materials and use them for other products such as tank tops, shirts and long sleeves.
The wall of leggings or pants is just the beginning of this experience. From there, it’s up to the educator (sales associate) to make sure each guest finds the best product for them through a more personalized hairstyle session. The educator explains to the customers what each product is used for and how the different textiles work with this activity. Lulu took the boutique, the haute couture experience and brought it to a sports space.
The company has succeeded in building customer loyalty by constantly improving its classics and introducing products that build on its existing inventory. There is a sense of security knowing the brand will be working on betting products that customers already love. It is also a way for the brand to retain customers for newer products. This interest has come to the point that products are constantly sold out, especially as new colors are released or new styles appear. Lululemon has created an atmosphere of loyalty and trust with its customers that many brands struggle to achieve.
Lululemon continues to grow as a brand and global company, not only in the apparel industry, but also in the broader culture of fitness and athletics. It strives to include and promote local community ambassadors, gyms and social events. This not only expanded their brand expansively, but also gave the company an outreach platform that only propelled their success. Lululemon sets the trends in sportswear for women and men. The cost can be steep, but it only takes one session with an educator to become a lifelong lemon.
