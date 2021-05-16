The unglamorous world of Fast Fashion – Tonight on FOUR CORNERS





The fashion world has always swapped the desire of buyers for the latest novelties. Whether it’s a new season coat or a dress in a trendy color, the industry has been supported by consumers who continue to buy more and more clothes. Today, the textile industry is valued at around three trillion dollars. It has grown exponentially. There are numbers that say the volume is quintupled. It is absolutely crazy. Political economist With the boom in online shopping, the demand for cheap and readily available clothing has created a new fashion boom. Fast fashion is the very cheap clothing business It is very common for the avant-garde fashion buyer to never wear an outfit that they have purchased. So you’ll wear something once or twice, or maybe never. Political economist Known as fast fashion, this affordable yet disposable approach to clothing has created billion dollar empires, but it comes at a cost. We cannot waste an hour. Forget a day there We are calculating the hours and minutes here, not the days. Maker This investigation reveals the unglamorous and in some cases illegal practices of the clothing industry. They have to subcontract and often they subcontract to second or third level factories where the working conditions are of a much lower standard than they could be at the first level manufacturer. From sweatshops in Britain to textile factories in India, this program exposes the high cost of fast fashion and really pays the price. It is marketed as a green product. Is this basically a lie? Yes. … It is an extremely interesting poison. Medical researcher and author With millions of tons of textiles ending up in landfills, some in the fashion industry are challenging customers to change their shopping habits. If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me, tell me what I should buy, I won’t say anything! Nothing! You already have too much stuff. Political economist Fast Fashion, a production of Arte France, will air on Monday17e Mayat 8:30 p.m. on ABC and iview. It is replayed Tuesday18e Mayat 13h00 and Wednesday19e at 11:20 p.m. It can also be seen on ABCNEWS on Saturdays at 8:10 p.m. AEST,ABC iviewand toabc.net.au/4corners.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos