Currently, it is predominantly May, which means the sun is shining brightly above us and each of us is struggling to adjust to this rise in temperature and live a life with heat. and sweat. But our choice of clothing can help make us feel better in this heat, such as summer dresses, flowing pants, and crop tops are the best options for rocking in the summer. Here is a look at a summer dress worn by Ankita Lokhande which is suitable for summer and which is comfortable.

Ankita Lokhande is an actress, also known as Archana, a character she played in the Pavitra Rishta series. Ankita played this role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who would later leave the series. Ankita continued to work on the show and when the show had a time lapse, played a dual role. Ankita Lokhande was one of the highest paid actresses on television until she decided to quit the show in 2014. After nearly two years, Ankita was determined to venture into Bollywood and paved the way for big screen with his role as Jhalkaribai in the film. Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai played by Kangana Ranaut. Additionally, Ankita was seen in the movie Baaghi 3 where she played the role of the sister of Shraddha Kapoors and opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

Ankita Lokhandes’ recent Instagram posts are filled with unique photos and photoshoots that showcase her in different outfits and is mesmerizing in any outfit. In this particular image, Ankita serves up a chic and cozy vibe in an olive green dress which is a perfect summer look and complemented the outfit with nude heels and sunglasses.

