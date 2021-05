Hina Khan Redefines Ethnic Beauty In Royal Black 7K Embroidered Lawn Suit

Indian clothing enthusiasts look forward to the annual lawn season which begins in March in Pakistan and the availability of online shopping options only adds a feather to its charm. This Eid, actor Hina Khan was seen raising the bar of ethnic fashion in a jet black lawn suit from Pakistani fashion designer Maryam Hussains Festive Luxury Lawn 2021. Taking on social media, Hina has flooded the internet with many of her ravishing photos that have freaked out fans. The photos showcased the royal look in a black embroidered lawn suit that was textured with resham, marrori embroidery, sequin details and came with a chiffon dupatta that featured hand-applied satin inlays. Made of lawn, the front side panel and its border have been embroidered, as has the satin patti on the front and back border. The wide sleeves also sported embroidery while the set additionally featured pink and silver patchwork designs and we can’t help but take fashion cues from Hina to kill at the next traditional event. The diva completed her outfit with black cotton pants. Pulling her shoulder-length hair into a low bun, Hina accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings studded with red stones, a necklace and a huge ring to make the royal feel. Sporting a pop of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow shade, Hina opted for rosy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and filled eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Hina looked like the epitome of beauty. The embroidered lawn suit is credited to Jahanara by Pakistani fashion designer Maryam Hussains, an eponymous brand, which boasts of weaves, prints and embroidery drawn from the creativity and brilliance of the varied global arena and brought together in one place. The set originally costs $ 97, which turns into 7, 108 approximately. Garden outfit by Hina Khan from the eponymous label of Maryam Hussains (intl.maryamhussain.pk) Hina Khan recently made headlines for her music video release, Pathar wargi, which is a composition by B Praak and was filmed a long time ago according to the actor. The song was heard and loved by her father which she lost last month following cardiac arrest. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







