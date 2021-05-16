The evening offers Hamady seniors a lasting memory after a difficult year





MT. MORRIS TWP., MI One last dance. This is what the seniors at Westwood Heights Hamady High School wanted. With COVID-19 protocols in place and waiting for months amid different states and national orders, a prom just wasn’t possible, not in time for students to get dresses and suits. We wanted them to have a graduation party, and last year, unfortunately, the students had to miss it. Because everything has been out of the ordinary for them over the past year, we wanted to bring some routine back into their lives, said Dionna Ross, principal of Hamady Middle / High School. They are impatiently awaiting the ball. They can’t wait to graduate. We just wanted them to have fun. While other schools just canceled it, these students deserved the dance. They needed it and I wanted to make sure we gave them something to remember. So the seniors came up with a more casual option, a 2021 senior party. But just because it wasn’t a prom, don’t be fooled. Students always arrived dressed in their finest outfits, sneakers, dresses, hats and signature t-shirts. DJ Jay Big worked on the booth, providing hours of music during the night, and Dr. Dawskis Smoking Hog BBQ prepared the event with brisket, chicken wings, mac and cheese, baked beans, buns and homemade sauce. Senior Charmere McCadden arrived taking photos and videos on her cell phone while clapping from the sunroof of a vehicle. Family and friends clapped as she exited the vehicle in a bright red dress with matching fingernails. It is the experience of a lifetime, which she said she has dreamed of for a long time. I’ve always wanted a ball. I waited four years for one. It’s been such a tough year because of COVID just sitting at home, McCadden said. It’s nice to see everyone and to be here for this dance. Class 2021 we did it! Amen! Learn more about MLive.com: Students resume in-person learning at Westwood Heights schools Meet Michigan’s Harvard-linked Black Belt Named US Presidential Michigan’s New High School Esports Team Offers Students Another Scholarship Opportunity New mental health specialist to standardize service at Flint Boys & Girls Club Grand Flint Community Foundation awards $ 7,500 grant to Kettering University for computer camps 7 takeaways from the May 4 special election in Genesee County Swartz Creek schools staff will receive a few hundred dollars each in end-of-year COVID-19 bonus

