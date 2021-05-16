Fashion
Joanna Scanlan: People seem to ask me to undress all the time | Television
Joanna Scanlan sits in splendid seclusion at a Sussex country hotel, where she morphed into the voluptuous matriarch SE Batess, Ma Larkin, for a six-part ITV miniseries. But weren’t here to talk about the Larkins, or any of the other TV roles that landed him as one of UK’s funniest actors, from the desperately disengaged press secretary in Armando Iannuccis. The thickness of it, for gobby Detective Inspector Deering to Paul Abbotts No violation, and status-obsessed ward sister Den, in her own award-winning hospital comedy, ascend.
I stumbled into his filming bubble from a distance to discuss a role that couldn’t be more different, more terribly serious, even though it taps into the very qualities that have made us laugh so often. In After Love, a beautifully sober first feature film from the writer-director Aleem khan, she plays Mary, a pious middle-aged convert to Islam, whose quiet certainties are torn by a betrayal that comes to light after the sudden death of the husband to whom she has converted.
It’s not the kind of betrayal that Scanlan so hauntingly portrayed as the richly padded wife abandoned by Charles Dickens in the film. The invisible woman: There is no doubt that Mary was loved by her beautiful husband, a ferry pilot, but it turns out that he had a second family across the Channel.
For Scanlan, this is a new high in an extraordinary and late career, which has already won two awards for best actor on the festival circuit. She exudes a solemn and delicate dignity all the more remarkable as the drama is played out on Mary’s body. In one particularly busy scene, this pious woman, who would never go out without her hijab, sees herself in a mirror and puts aside her sensitive underwear to examine her mushy flesh. Scanlan is quick to divert the praise of her performance towards writing: she gives you the map of her body, with her stretch marks, which tells the story of the child she lost. You look at time through physical form. It’s such a brilliant cinematic storytelling.
It’s no surprise to see the actor in a state of undress: the body gag has been a recurring feature of his comedy career, giving this intimate scene extra power for those who follow his work. People seem to ask me to undress all the time, which I find really strange, she says. It was this Shakespearean, Chaucerian tradition of ridiculous comedy that we have in Britain, of which the flesh is kind of a part, that ended up putting me on a casting aside. But I think if you look behind it, that’s not really what I’m necessarily bringing to the table.
It is true that she has a knack for deadpanning even the most scruffy comedy. I’m so glad you noticed this, she said, because I keep telling people I’m a serious person, and they end up laughing at me. And I’ve often found that they laugh at me the most when I’m the most serious. But, you know, I’m someone who takes life pretty seriously. I always said that if I hadn’t been fat I would have ended up playing a lot of tragedies.
The drama of After Love is played on two coasts facing each other through centuries of besieged European history, with the White Cliffs of Dover facing the beach huts of Calais, highlighting the fact that this is not a story of immigrants: Mary is both English and fully integrated into a Muslim community. Shakespeares White Cliffs King Lear They’re a big part of English, aren’t they? Scanlan said.
She himself is originally from North Wales, having arrived there with his hotelier parents at the age of three. She recently won the Best Actress award for the After Love role at the Dublin Film Festival, and we laughed that we couldn’t have told the same story with me standing at Holyhead watching Dn Laoghaire.
Even though she knew from a young age that acting was what she wanted to do, she found it very, very difficult to become a professional actress. Bumps in the road began to show when she left her convent boarding school to become one of the first female students at a former Cambridge college. I had these professors who were pretty inspiring feminists in the ’70s mold, and college wasn’t what I expected at all. We were treated with great suspicion and I had no way of dealing with the attentions of the men, she said.
After a year of struggling with a law degree, either having a hangover or smoking in bed, she was allowed to change courses and start over. She joined the college comedy club, the Footlights, but it was also a disappointment and she quit after rejecting a sketch she and a friend had devised on a woman trying to buy a book on sex education. in a children’s bookstore. I guess it was pretty blunt. And, for me, quite funny. But it just wasn’t the kind of funny that was welcomed, she said briskly.
In retrospect, she realizes that it was a mistake that condemned her to years on the outskirts of the theater world, culminating in five years of teaching in a college performing arts course, until ‘a sort of breakdown at the end of his twenties finally sets him back. All the while I kept thinking, but am I not meant to be an actress? she says. But I was stuck with a mortgage in a time of negative equity and knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
She accepted a job with the Arts Council, believing it would give her mental and financial leeway for moonlighting on her own TV scripts, and the day her first contract was closed, she quit, persuading her writing agent would hire her as an actor too. But while those first few years felt bad, they weren’t wasted, she says now. With the Arts Council, at the height of the AIDS panic, she defended a community of performance artists who sparked outrage by challenging taboos around sexuality and the body. She is amazed to see some of them, like Marina Abramovi, celebrated on television today. It took 40 years, but it looks a bit like a triumph, actually.
Although her subsequent career took her in a very different direction, she is repeatedly drawn to rude, honest and slightly dangerous projects. Well, I got a little bit of all of these things in me, I guess, she said. Some of his comedy roles have been so edgy that I wonder if anyone could get away with it today. I’m not sure you can get away with this then she laughs No violation, who started life in 2015 with her mouth-potted DI Viv Deering, confusing her intimate deodorants as she set out to investigate the murders of a trio of girls with Down syndrome.
The art of the offensive, she says, is knowing where the line is, even when it’s always moving. Personally, I don’t want to offend anyone, ever, nor do I think that by causing an offense we necessarily move forward. But there is a comedy that comes out of this process of what is and is not offensive. The thickness of it is another great place where it happens all the time.
Gradually, she began to own her own character as an actor-writer, teaming up with Vicki Pepperdine to start a production company, George & George. With ascend, with Jo Brand, they turned the cliché of female nurses into a workplace comedy that ridiculed the bureaucratization of human frailty. Their pandemic project consisted of a series of Instagram sketches assembled from a call to women for the inner stories of their sex lives during the lockdown, which they develop into a TV series.
Although the Sex lives the sketches are often scorching, the intention behind them is as thoughtful and serious as Mary’s self-examination in After Love. Negotiating our sexuality with the world in a healthy, happy, and successful transactional way is one of life’s great challenges, says Scanlan. Being watched, warts and all, is so precious: risking your vulnerability and being exposed is really important if you want to move things forward towards a truthful exchange with someone else. I guess it’s a strange theme that has run through my life.
After Love hits theaters June 4th
