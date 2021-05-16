Royals get fucked hard by the Sox in a heartbreaking way

Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a break-off point in the dirt.

The Royals started the scoring in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shock), Andrew Benintendi continued his good month of May with a single in the middle. After a passed ball that pushed both runners forward, Salvador Perez hit a sacrificed fly on the warning lane in the center to score Santana, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead.

As I mentioned in the pre-game thread, Singer needed to improve his ability to deal with adversity and he did so right from the jump after Tim Anderson started with a single in the middle. . Singer asked the next hitter, Adam Eaton, to double play. However, the problems were not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then gave a single to Jose Abreu. With runners in the first and third row, Singer brought rookie candidate of the year Yermin Mercedes closer to Nicky Lopez.

Still with a 1-0 lead, the Royals threatened again in the fourth inning with runners in the first and second row with one out after Salvy made a single and Soler walked. Unfortunately, Dylan Cease then brought out Kelvin Gutierrez and Michael A. Taylor.

Cam Gallagher worked an incredible batting that started 0-2 from a start walk to start the fifth. After a failed attempt at decay, manager Mike Matheny calls on Nicky Lopez to perform a hit and run. Lopez failed at first base. Thank goodness Lopez put the ball into play because I’m just going to assume Gallagher would have been caught stealing in second place. With a runner in second and an out, Whit Merrifield hit a sacrificial fly. Santana then failed Gallagher in third place, swaying and missing a high fastball.

In the bottom of the fifth, Singer struck out the first two hitters on the floor. Anderson then hit a showy single. Anderson would then fly second. Adam Eaton was then standing. After a failed attempt at decay and fights on several throws. The singer left an 84 mph slider in the middle and the struggling right-back (4 for his last 34) hasn’t missed it. Sending a drive over the center-right fence giving the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

Trying to regain the lead, Benintendi started the 6th round with a single. Cease then attempted a pick off at first and sailed his first basemen by moving Benintendi to second base without a strikeout. With Perez in place, Benintendi then attempted to steal third place, but Salvy blew him up, which sent Benintendi back to second with one out. Jorge Soler then thought he had secured his third homer of the year by soaring to center-left, moving Benintendi to third. This ended on the day of the Disposals (5.1 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 3K). Coldi Heuer took over and blocked Benintendi in third place when he allowed Gutierrez to take third place.

After a 1-2-3 set for Singer at the bottom of the 6th, the Royals started out in the lead in the 7th with back-to-back singles to lead the round for Taylor and Gallagher.

After failing on his first attempt, Nicky Lopez managed to successfully complete the sacrifice decay, moving the two runners to second and third with an out, down one point. Aaron Bummer then came on to face Merrifield who is 0-7 career out of Bummer. On a 1-2 count, Merrifield hit a ball on the ground to Jose Abreu who was playing, but couldn’t control it. Everyone safe, the Royals tie it up and Whit gets a hit. The next hitter, Santana hit a long fly sack, caught by a bounding Adam Eaton giving the Royals a 3-2 lead.

With the head down from the 7th, Singer comes back there. He hit Leury Garcia pushing him to 98 pitches, which is a record season for Singer. Nick Madrigal went on to get a hit at the end of Singers Day, 6.1IP 7H 2ER 2BB 7K 102 pitches.

Greg Holland came in and knocked out Anderson. Holland then follows this with a four-step march to Eaton. Stranding two runners when the veteran took Moncada out on the left. Keep the Royals in the lead at 3-2.

Holland stayed there for the end of the 8th. A simple Abreu and a long batting from Mercedes put Holland in another high pressure situation. Yasmani Grandal then retired and Andrew Vaughn failed, pushing the two riders up to second and third. On a 0-2 count, Holland went out of his way to take out Nick Madrigal, check his swing and barely pepper the ball in fair territory. Holland bounces off the mound and makes play by throwing on tricky grounds. Holland finished with 42 shots, the most for him in nine years.

After a 1-2-3 at the top of the 9th, Matheny called on Wade Davis to close the door. Due to a lot of work recently, it is assumed that Staumont and Barlow weren’t available today. And unfortunately we didn’t have a wading bird, please check out Rex Hudler’s call.

Anderson started off with a ground rule double. Eatons’ sacrifice carried Anderson to third place. Moncada came in the clutch for the Sox, picking in the middle equalizing the ball game. Davis then hit Abreu with a lazy curve ball to the side of the arm. With riders in the first and second row with one out, Mercedes gets a straight single. Moncada from second, crosses his third base coaches stop sign in an attempt to score the winning point. Merrifield in right field then arrives and fires a home strike, knocking down Moncada for the second outing of the inning. Abreu advanced to third on the jet.

A few pitches later, Davis throws a brittle ball into the dirt that was blocked but bounced away from Gallagher. Jose Abreu hurtled down the third baseline trying to win the game. Gallagher picked up the ball and dove home to score Abreu. Abreu delayed his slide to avoid the tag and hit the house to win the game.

The replay is hard to see if the Abreu was really off or safe, but we know which side Mike Matheny is on.

This is the craziest I’ve seen Mike Matheny after a #Kings loss: “I have to point out that if we want us to replay a video, there has to be some accountability… Very obvious. I don’t know what they’re doing… It’s just plain wrong. Something needs to be done about it. ” @ KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dp5nDuYdRu Jared Koller (@ JaredKCTV5) May 16, 2021