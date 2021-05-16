De Ligt: The people at Juventus laugh at me because I don’t wear designer clothes





The 21-year-old says he wants his star to shine the most on the pitch, not off the pitch, preferring to focus more on his game than his appearance.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt said people at the club sometimes laugh at him for the clothes he wears as he prefers to put comfort over style while others adorn himself with expensive designer clothes . Just 21 years old, the Dutch international has already been with the Bianconeri for two years, quickly establishing himself as a key player despite his young age. Mentality probably plays a big part in the starlet’s rapid rise, although the laser focus on her profession can sometimes lead to squatting from her teammates. Editor’s choices What was said? Talk to by Volkskrant, De Ligt said: I always dress the way I am dressed now. I’m just not a big fan of expensive designer clothes. I am Matthijs, I am myself and you will not see me go to train in a bespoke suit, it is that simple. My profession is a football player. I want to be a star in the field. Sometimes I don’t care about the club for what I’m wearing, but I don’t care. As long as I feel good with my behavior and how I dress, I am satisfied. The most important thing is to perform well on the pitch, so people respect you a lot more than when you wear certain clothes. Hero in the clothes of a normal boy One change De Ligt has had to get used to, however, is the passion with which football is treated in Italy, with the center-back admitting that while he enjoys being revered, he also enjoys returning to his home country for peace. and tranquility. . It’s the fun thing here, he said of Turin and beyond. Whether you play well or badly, you remain a hero to the supporters. They admire the footballers here so much. In the Netherlands, I was just a normal boy who played football. In Italy, footballers are above the average members of society. It’s just what it is here. I love the appreciation, but it’s also nice to walk around the Netherlands without being approached so much! Bigger picture Located in fifth place in Serie A, Juventus only have one game left to secure Champions League football for next season. If Napoli and AC Milan win their last matches, Andrea Pirlo’s side will line up in the Europa League in 2021-22. Further reading

