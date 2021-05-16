Sams Club starts selling Gap clothing





Will people be lining up for Gap shorts and tops now? (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sams Club has fallen into The Gap. In its latest promotional mail to members, dated May 19 to June 13, the giant warehouse club snapped a small program of The Gap clothing, tops and shorts for men and women, four items in total in multiple colors. Meet our new friend, Gap, announces flyer on page 38. The style icon brings her summer-ready styles to the club. It is not known whether the items are also available in physical Sams stores or only online. Neither retailer, in their press releases in recent months, has announced the new program which appears to represent the first time that The Gap brand has been available at a third-party retailer. On its website, the company says its products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries around the world through company-run stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Inquiries to both The Gap and Walmart



WMT

, Sams’ parent company, did not receive a response on a Sunday afternoon before this article was published. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Gap has struggled over the past few years with its eponymous flagship brand, with several different strategies and frameworks, at one point seeking to split the business into two parts, one plan was later scrapped. More recently, it announced that it is selling two of its smaller Intermix and Janie and Jack nameplates to focus on its main brands, which also include Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. In its most recent fiscal year, which ended February 1, the company saw its overall sales decline by around 15%, reflecting the difficult year virtually all clothing companies had during the pandemic, when so many people remained. at home without clothes. Its net loss was $ 665 million compared to a net profit of $ 351 million the year before. For this year, the company said it hopes to return to profitability with sales rising between teens and teens, assuming pandemic conditions end. For Sams, the Gap brand, even with such a limited supply, could represent a real fashion differentiator in its constant competition with Costco in the warehouse club sector. It has a few items from national brands like Carters, Oshkosh, Champion, and Levis, but these labels are offered on multiple channels. If in fact this is the only place outside of a Gap store where you can get her clothes, Sams would have a bona fide advantage. It’s unclear exactly how the Sams assortment compares to what a buyer would find in traditional Gap stores and online. Men’s Short Sleeve Henley Tops and Pull-On Shorts and Women’s T-Shirts and Shorts are generic items and similar or identical styles appear to be available on the Gap site. Gap’s initial retail prices are significantly higher than the Men’s Henley is $ 34.95, but after a 40% promo code, its price drops to $ 20.97. Additional savings might be available for some customers, but the Sams price of $ 10.98 would appear to be much lower assuming the items are the same. Cross-selling is becoming quite a common phenomenon in the retail world with many store brands, from Casper mattresses to LL Bean, opening up distribution to third parties. The Gap-Sams connection is therefore not revolutionary in this sense. But as partnerships progress, this is certainly one of the most unusual, proving that in these unprecedented times just about anything can happen … and it happens often.

