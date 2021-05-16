Fashion
Fashion Clinic takes your pre-loved pieces in surgery for a lasting overhaul
In an effort to divert piles of fashion waste from landfills, a new repair and restoration facility has opened in Hong Kong to bring your old clothes back to life. Instead of throwing away your pre-loved pieces, customers can bring them in to the just launched Fashion clinic, where fashion surgeons will redesign everything from clothes to handbags to lengthen their lifespan.
The most durable garment is the one that’s already in your wardrobe, says Kay Wong, the designer of Fashion Clinic Collective, who has just launched his services in all three branches of the clothing care boutique. Jeeves in Hong Kong. Fashion Clinic was created by Tomorrow, an eco-design think tank based in the city.
Yet we were throwing away our clothes more than ever. According to a recent Hong Kong-based survey commissioned by the NGO Redress, a third of the clothes in Hong Kong wardrobes are never even worn and 40% of consumers in the city keep their clothes for a year or less.
Another survey found that Chinese consumers are even launching luxury goods faster than previously thought, with these products lasting on average only one to three years. Only 6% of buyers in the country keep them for more than 10 years.
All of this adds up to the astronomical piles of waste sent to landfills or incinerators, and continuously fuels carbon-intensive production. Globally, fashion contributes a garbage truck loaded with textile waste every second and represents 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions far more than the 2% attributed to the aviation sector.
This is what the Fashion Clinic is committed to. He wants to close the loop in our cycle of unsustainable consumption, and make sure that our clothes can be worn and then repaired or even completely redesigned so they can be worn over and over again.
We believe the fashion industry is sick, that as humans we extract, exploit, overconsume and reject too quickly and irresponsibly, Wong explained.
At the Fashion Clinic, we assume our role as fashion surgeons, creating a new system of overhaul through product service. Fashion doesn’t have to be disposable.
All customers have to do is bring in their pre-loved pieces, then Fashion Clinic deconstructs and rebuilds them, bringing in the surplus materials from recycled dead fabrics to create new clothes, bags, accessories and more. again.
Prices for the redesign range from HK $ 500 to HK $ 3,800 depending on the part and restoration, but the entire process is meticulously done in-house in their studio, from embroidery and needlework to dyeing and painting. sewing.
We call it the Wardrobe Awakening Service, Wong pointed out. Repair, restore, repaint and redesign your favorite item for you.
Some examples of redesigned works created by the Fashion Clinic include denim jackets and cushion covers made with old, worn jeans and trendy dresses made from men’s pants. Old suit jackets can be turned into sleeveless vests.
Ultimately, Wong says the Fashion Clinic’s goal is to overthrow our throwaway culture and prove that being fashionable doesn’t have to be a waste.
We believe in the need for circularity and accountability in fashion, she says. Together, we hope to design a waste-free future. It’s our fashion revolution.
All images are courtesy of Fashion Clinic.
