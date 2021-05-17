Nina Gilfert | From the porch steps: dolphins on the lawn

The whole process began when a beautiful big tree was shot in a lawn in my neighborhood. Hated to see it go away because I really hate to see a big healthy tree cut down. It’s like the disappearance of an old friend.

The tree was huge. I watched the workers remove all the foliage and transport it in a truck, leaving two large houses open in the hot Florida summer sun. I was surprised when they left the huge trunk. Stripped like that, he couldn’t grow any new foliage, so what was the reason for stopping at the trunk?

The chest there is as high as a two-story house. It still has a large root system underground, so it’s not going to rot standing there, but what good is a big tree trunk in the middle of the front yard? It can no longer provide shade or beauty. Yesterday I found out.

Two men came in a truck with scaffolding and power saws. They set up the scaffolding around the bare tree trunk and started cutting there with the electric saw. At the end of the day, something started to emerge that looked like the head of a dolphin and yes it is: the head of a dolphin.

I watched him emerge from that tree trunk and am amazed at his transformation. So far one head has emerged and they are working on the second head. This huge tree is transformed into a sculpture of two dolphins. Is that going to put Leesburg on the map or what?

I understand this process has been around for a while, but I bet there are few that are as big as a two story house. Maybe others will admire the sculpture and copy the idea. When great ideas are born, they usually spread.

My daughter Genna loves to crochet. It will tackle almost anything. Last week she came across a snood model. Do you remember when it was fashionable in the 20th century?

A snood is a colorful net that catches the long hair at the back of your head and keeps it contained. Genna crocheted one and took it to church. She immediately received orders for five of them. Maybe they will become fashionable again for women who let their hair grow out instead of going to a beauty salon during the pandemic.

If you’re over 70 or watching old movies, you know that at one time people believed in dressing a lot more formally than today. In the old movies of the 30s and 40s, the men wore suits and ties and waxed shoes and the ladies wore dresses or suits and hats and high heels.

I remember the wardrobe of hats I had on the top shelf of my closet. They were made of felt or straw with decorations of flowers or fruits. I was also amused to see the old rotary phones that we used in the old movies back then. During WWII when women had to dress for their new job of riveting etc., they started to wear pants and shorts and put fancy hats aside.

With this, men dressed less formally and jeans and t-shirts became the norm. This break in formality extended until there was no longer a dress code unless you were a doctor or a lawyer. We all dress just the way we feel good or bad.

Women in politics or who are in the public eye and required to wear a face mask associate them with their outfits. Nancy Pelosi is a good example. Most of us take one with us to visit a store or church. If it matches, so much the better. I usually carry one in my purse and never consider it a fashion accessory.

I’m nervous about seeing people in stores who choose not to wear it.

I will keep you posted on the progress of dolphin carving. Maybe when it’s over, I can give you the location. For those of us who are always interested in something new, this is something to watch out for.

Nina Gilfert can be contacted at [email protected]