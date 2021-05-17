Christine Quinn looks radiant as she shows off her bump in a sheer mesh dress on the set of Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn may be 37 weeks pregnant, but that doesn’t stop her from hitting the pavement at work.

The 31-year-old blonde bombshell was seen showing off her growing bump in one hell of a outfit as she filmed season four of Selling Sunset.

The quick-witted show’s star turned heads in a sheer mesh dress and dazzling blazer as she walked into a store after filming a few scenes for the hit Netflix show in Los Angeles.

Christine was strutting around in the very couture outfit that included a multi-layered knit dress that showcased her killer figure.

She continued to add glamor to the look with a crystal-embellished blazer that featured dramatic winged epaulets and a pair of Swarovski heels with a bow on the front strap.

The luxury real estate agent added a touch of sparkle to the already edgy outfit with a crystal handbag from designer Area that costs around $ 900.

And the mom-to-be rocked sparkling cat-eye sunglasses and sported her famous blonde locks in glamorous curls, while flashing a red lip.

Christine became an instant star of the real estate-centric show after delighting viewers with her ‘no BS’ attitude and killer fashion sense. She has done covers for Playboy and Vogue Ukraine.

The ladies of the Oppenheim group, including Chrisell Stause and Heather Rae Young, have returned to film the fourth season of the series in recent weeks.

The upcoming seasons continue to tease serious drama and more multi-million dollar houses as women continue to navigate both work and personal relationships on camera.

And after rumors started circulating that the stars of the show were not actually real estate agents, Jason Oppenheim (one of the two brothers who own the business) put an end to the rumors with a statement.

‘Married [Fitzgerald], Heather, Maya [Vander], and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents with the Oppenheim Group many years before our show was filmed, ”he said.

Jason went on to make it clear that fellow cast members Amanza Smith, Chrishell, and Davina Potratz were also “ licensed ” and “ experienced, ” while claiming his team were over “ 50 years old. ” combined experience.

And the always glamorous Christine announced that the show was picked up for a fifth additional season in March as she shared a series in a sparkling black dress.

Speaking of the seasons to come she said People she was “eager” to share again her “boss shots” and her “haute couture” in front of the camera.

“ Having worked remotely for so long with the pandemic, it’s so great to finally see my colleagues and castmates in person again. I can’t wait to share all of my boss’s moves, my new journey as a mom and showcase my haute couture in front of the camera, of course! She shared.

She is currently expecting her first child with the husband of tech entrepreneur Christian Richard, whom she married on the show Any Day.

And to celebrate 37 and a half weeks pregnant earlier this week, she shared a stunning photoshoot of herself in a neon bare tummy ensemble with perfectly coordinated accessories.

On Monday, May 10, she and Christian celebrated their impending bouquet of joy at a glamorous baby shower, which she called a “ modern, high fashion take from the jungle. ”

And she had previously said she was “ open to on-screen childbirth, ” citing Khloe Kardashian and Bling Empire’s Cherie Chan as inspiration to do so.

Quinn is considering having a natural birth and said that whether or not she chooses to film this intimate chapter of her life, she was’ very excited to finally be able to meet and hold on. [her] small.’