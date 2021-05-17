The pipeline between girls and sex objects is real

Recently, Billie Eilish had a cover interview with Vogue about power dynamics, body positivity, and the phenomenon of her culturally disowned pop image. For some people, the shooting of Eilishs Vogue represents the culmination of the stimulating cultural narrative of taking up historically misogynistic rhetoric like the hoe, the bitch and the thot.

Eilish claims this account in her interview, explaining how all of a sudden you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re easy and you’re a bitch and you’re a whore. If I am, then I am proud. But does empowerment really lie in the sexualization of yourself?

Women have always been appreciated only for their looks, and nowhere is this more evident than when examining the mass media. From Instagram to pop stars, the vast disparity between the beauty standards that men and women are held to can be incredibly depressing. Eilish was successful in breaking that mold at first, in that she deliberately flouted the beauty standards she was meant to adhere to, wore very baggy clothes to avoid scrutiny, and dyed her hair. in fluorescent colors as often as possible. As a result, she was mostly able to avoid the open sexualization of female pop stars in which the music industry prepares its victims.

But her shoot on Vogue isn’t as groundbreaking to those misogynistic beauty standards as liberal feminism has posed. One mistake feminists make in claiming that they deliberately sexualize or call themselves a whore is that they believe these images and rhetoric would challenge men’s perceptions of women as sexual objects. In reality, men hardly see the difference between an empowered sexualized image of a teenager and a neutrally labeled image. It’s a dehumanizing image towards women, regardless of the sexualized image of women that fits the male gaze anyway. Re-labeling beauty standards as empowering instead of trying to abolish them altogether doesn’t challenge the status quo.

I don’t hate Billie Eilish and I don’t think she is talentless. I don’t even blame her for that Vogue photoshoot, she’s as much a victim of misogynist media as any other woman. But pretending she doesn’t have to take her clothes off, either explicitly by the music industry or by the larger subtext of our misogynistic society is naive at best. In her interview, she laments that the alternative fashion choices she has embarked on leave an unwanted feeling in the world. Doesn’t the cultural expectation of engaging in femininity mean that her photoshoot is superficially subversive at best?

When you consider what female pop stars are supposed to do to stay popular and relevant to their male counterparts, it’s no surprise that Eilish questioned her femininity when she wore baggy clothes and refused to dress up. dress lightly. Consider the media catastrophe that became the image of Britney Spears in the paparazzi that she was vilified for her sexualized image and at the same time tricked into becoming a sex object. I truly believe that because a woman’s worth depends on how attractive she is to men, there is no way to repackage a sexuality that catches the male gaze because the only option ahead would be to convince women to give up. the sexualized image of women. completely. Not because sex objects are sluts, but because sex objects have no tangible impact on canceling female socialization and misogyny in the minds of men or women.

At the very least, I would like the mass media to stop calling sexualized imagery empowerment. There is no need to repackage a Trojan horse that diminishes a woman’s worth by her looks alone. Meanwhile, men hate and still create these bitches in their minds, viscerally disgusted by the image of a woman in her most natural, unspoiled form.

Art by Ava Bayley for the UC San Diego Guardian.