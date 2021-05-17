Fashion
In the archives of fashion dramas
The Fashion Archives preserve iconic garments as treasured artefacts of fashion, cultural history and art, chosen for their construction, concept or exceptional cultural significance. However, this hypothesis is a little different. Fashion can be transcendent, subversive, paradigmatic and political; sometimes, however, it’s just people arguing over clothes. Here’s a look at four artifacts from the fashion drama sagas.
The chandelier that set Schiaparelli on fire
All because of Coco Chanel – allegedly.
Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli were two of the most famous designers of the early 20th century. Chanel, a milliner turned fashion designer and Nazi agent, had a fierce rivalry with her contemporary Schiaparelli, an Italian designer inspired and associated with surrealism. Chanel apparently refused to call Schiaparelli by name, calling her an Italian who makes clothes, while Schiaparelli referred to Chanel as this milliner.
there is just something fantastic about the fierce battles over hemlines and silhouettes and personality clashes of days gone by.
The two bitter rivals were at one of the last big costume balls before WWII, and Chanel, disguised as ELLE (gall!), Dared Schiaparelli, disguised as a surreal tree, dancing with her. Bettina Ballard – Vogue editor in the 40s and 50s – wrote that with deliberate innocence, Chanel led Schiaparelli in a burning chandelier with candles, lighting the surreal Schiaparelli tree on fire. The guests injected him with sparkling water to put out the fire.
New Diors look
Diors’ first couture collection in 1947 was met with significant praise for its revival of glamor and romantic notions of fashion and femininity. Coco Chanel, who promoted a more understated elegance by taking notes on men’s and athletic wear, was disgusted, stating how ridiculous these women are, wearing clothes of a man who doesn’t know women , has never had one and dreams of being one. During Dior’s visit to the United States in the fall of 1947, demonstrators protested, urging him to return home.
The New Look is said to have even brought Chanel out of retirement in 1954 at the age of 71 due to her immense disapproval of the fashions of Dior and her contemporary, Cristobal Balenciaga, whom she described as making women look like a old armchair. As we say these days, Coco Chanel seems to have been particularly adept at being petty and casting shade.
The grunge button is horrible
Marc Jacobs’ infamous spring 1993 grunge collection at Perry Ellis sparked controversy in the fashion world. Jacobs sent in flannel mannequins, Doc Martens, graphic tees, maxi raglan dresses and beanies, taking inspiration from music, youth culture and the way models on leave dressed. at the time. Bernadine Morris wrote in The New York Times that a typical outfit seems to have been put on with your eyes closed in a very dark room, Cathy Horyn that Grunge is a fashionable anathema. Even more surprisingly, critic Suzy Menkes swooned Grunge is Ghastly buttons on parades in Milan in March 1993, as the Jacobs grunge collection hit stores. Running as serious a campaign as politicians do, Menkes designed, produced AND traveled with his prospecting buttons an entire fashion season later, in opposition to the grunge Jacobs like Fashion.
Since then, popular opinion has emerged. Cathy Horyn retracted her statement. In 2018, Jacobs brought back 26 couture looks for couture with the approval of Perry Ellis.
Love letter from Marcs to Suzy Menkes
Let’s finish with an artifact of reconciliation.
The drama all started when the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 show started two hours late at New York Fashion Week. Suzy Menkes wrote in The New York Times with the title Marc Jacobs disappoints with a Freak Show (yeah, that duo again – they have the story). The criticism begins in a scathing manner: a bad and sad Marc Jacobs show, two hours late, much publicized and little delivered, symbolized everything that is wrong with current fashion.
In the same Paris fashion season a few weeks later, Marc was walking in the Louis Vuitton runway finale as creative director and was photographed sticking his tongue out to the audience; Cathy Horyn reported on her blog that it was intended for Suzy Menkes.
A response was then posted by Marc to Horyns post:
I did NOT stick my tongue out at Suzy Menkes [] I’m not some silly, childish, or vindictive person that I had before the show left a silly t-shirt and a nice note for Suzy in her seat. Why would I do anything to upset her more? Right after a show !! ?? […] Come on guys, give me a break !!!!!
Apparently the shirt had a design of Menkes and Jacobs, and the note was described by Jacobs as a love letter. Both are now as good as ever.
The truth is, sometimes fashion is about people fighting over the right silhouette of clothes, whether flannels can be fashion, the timing of a show, or just a personal dislike. Fashion, both the industry and its followers, can be frivolous, silly, petty, self-centered and daring because it sees its stakes as absurdly high. Even when Meryl Streeps Miranda Priestly in The devil wears Prada conferences on the power of the fashion industry is really just cerulean. Fashion was sacred and personal: it is clear how much the artistic egos and critical eyes of Chanel, Jacobs and Menkes were in love with it and carried away in its personal importance.
Now, you certainly don’t see the designers criticizing the clothes or igniting each other; fashion journalism and controversy rather surround the ethics of the industry (originality, cultural appropriation, sustainability …). These are extremely important questions worth discussing, but there is just something fantastic about the fierce battles over hemming, silhouettes, and personality clashes of days gone by. These fashion archives reveal how clothing, and not the ethics or sociology behind it, was and is itself worthy of criticism, protest and battle to the tips of their nails.
University is the independent journal of the University of Cambridge, established in its present form in 1947. In order to maintain our editorial independence, our print journal and news website do not receive any funding from the University of Cambridge or its colleges constituents.
So we depend almost entirely on advertising for funding, and during this unprecedented global crisis, we expect to have a few tough months and years to come.
Despite this situation, we will be looking for inventive ways to serve our readership with digital content and of course also in print form.
Therefore, we ask our readers, if they wish, to donate as little as 1, to help with our running costs at least until this global crisis is over and things begin. to return to normal.
Thank you very much, all of us here at University would like to wish you, your friends, family and loved ones a safe and healthy few months.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]