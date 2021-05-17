In the archives of fashion dramas





The Fashion Archives preserve iconic garments as treasured artefacts of fashion, cultural history and art, chosen for their construction, concept or exceptional cultural significance. However, this hypothesis is a little different. Fashion can be transcendent, subversive, paradigmatic and political; sometimes, however, it’s just people arguing over clothes. Here’s a look at four artifacts from the fashion drama sagas.

The chandelier that set Schiaparelli on fire

All because of Coco Chanel – allegedly.

Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli were two of the most famous designers of the early 20th century. Chanel, a milliner turned fashion designer and Nazi agent, had a fierce rivalry with her contemporary Schiaparelli, an Italian designer inspired and associated with surrealism. Chanel apparently refused to call Schiaparelli by name, calling her an Italian who makes clothes, while Schiaparelli referred to Chanel as this milliner.

The two bitter rivals were at one of the last big costume balls before WWII, and Chanel, disguised as ELLE (gall!), Dared Schiaparelli, disguised as a surreal tree, dancing with her. Bettina Ballard – Vogue editor in the 40s and 50s – wrote that with deliberate innocence, Chanel led Schiaparelli in a burning chandelier with candles, lighting the surreal Schiaparelli tree on fire. The guests injected him with sparkling water to put out the fire.

New Diors look

Diors’ first couture collection in 1947 was met with significant praise for its revival of glamor and romantic notions of fashion and femininity. Coco Chanel, who promoted a more understated elegance by taking notes on men’s and athletic wear, was disgusted, stating how ridiculous these women are, wearing clothes of a man who doesn’t know women , has never had one and dreams of being one. During Dior’s visit to the United States in the fall of 1947, demonstrators protested, urging him to return home.

The New Look is said to have even brought Chanel out of retirement in 1954 at the age of 71 due to her immense disapproval of the fashions of Dior and her contemporary, Cristobal Balenciaga, whom she described as making women look like a old armchair. As we say these days, Coco Chanel seems to have been particularly adept at being petty and casting shade.

The grunge button is horrible

Marc Jacobs’ infamous spring 1993 grunge collection at Perry Ellis sparked controversy in the fashion world. Jacobs sent in flannel mannequins, Doc Martens, graphic tees, maxi raglan dresses and beanies, taking inspiration from music, youth culture and the way models on leave dressed. at the time. Bernadine Morris wrote in The New York Times that a typical outfit seems to have been put on with your eyes closed in a very dark room, Cathy Horyn that Grunge is a fashionable anathema. Even more surprisingly, critic Suzy Menkes swooned Grunge is Ghastly buttons on parades in Milan in March 1993, as the Jacobs grunge collection hit stores. Running as serious a campaign as politicians do, Menkes designed, produced AND traveled with his prospecting buttons an entire fashion season later, in opposition to the grunge Jacobs like Fashion.





Marc Jacobs for Perry Ellis, Spring 1993 twitter / bleuarchives



Since then, popular opinion has emerged. Cathy Horyn retracted her statement. In 2018, Jacobs brought back 26 couture looks for couture with the approval of Perry Ellis.

Love letter from Marcs to Suzy Menkes





Suzy Menkes “Grunge is Ghastly” button twitter / dalchodha



Let’s finish with an artifact of reconciliation.

The drama all started when the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 show started two hours late at New York Fashion Week. Suzy Menkes wrote in The New York Times with the title Marc Jacobs disappoints with a Freak Show (yeah, that duo again – they have the story). The criticism begins in a scathing manner: a bad and sad Marc Jacobs show, two hours late, much publicized and little delivered, symbolized everything that is wrong with current fashion.

In the same Paris fashion season a few weeks later, Marc was walking in the Louis Vuitton runway finale as creative director and was photographed sticking his tongue out to the audience; Cathy Horyn reported on her blog that it was intended for Suzy Menkes.

A response was then posted by Marc to Horyns post:

I did NOT stick my tongue out at Suzy Menkes [] I’m not some silly, childish, or vindictive person that I had before the show left a silly t-shirt and a nice note for Suzy in her seat. Why would I do anything to upset her more? Right after a show !! ?? […] Come on guys, give me a break !!!!!

Apparently the shirt had a design of Menkes and Jacobs, and the note was described by Jacobs as a love letter. Both are now as good as ever.





Marc Jacobs ‘don’t stick your tongue out’ at Suzy Menkes twitter / vogueheroine



The truth is, sometimes fashion is about people fighting over the right silhouette of clothes, whether flannels can be fashion, the timing of a show, or just a personal dislike. Fashion, both the industry and its followers, can be frivolous, silly, petty, self-centered and daring because it sees its stakes as absurdly high. Even when Meryl Streeps Miranda Priestly in The devil wears Prada conferences on the power of the fashion industry is really just cerulean. Fashion was sacred and personal: it is clear how much the artistic egos and critical eyes of Chanel, Jacobs and Menkes were in love with it and carried away in its personal importance.

Now, you certainly don’t see the designers criticizing the clothes or igniting each other; fashion journalism and controversy rather surround the ethics of the industry (originality, cultural appropriation, sustainability …). These are extremely important questions worth discussing, but there is just something fantastic about the fierce battles over hemming, silhouettes, and personality clashes of days gone by. These fashion archives reveal how clothing, and not the ethics or sociology behind it, was and is itself worthy of criticism, protest and battle to the tips of their nails.