Party dress up for the pub: it’s about stacking the glamor

Do you remember what you were wearing the last time you ate in a restaurant? If this was at some point in the past month, then you shouldn’t have a lot of issues: how about layers of warm stuff, plus a vest, topped with a down coat or fur teddy bear?

Were there cocktail rings, dangling earrings, and a chunky necklace? Not likely; fingerless gloves and a draft-proof scarf.

We ate outside, of course, in the cold (freezing cold), and it was fun as a rainy camping vacation can be. But looking good was definitely not part of the deal.

Well, from today we can come home from the cold. Finally, we can swap the breezy sidewalk for a cozy candlelit table and swap the arctic layers for flattering, skin-revealing and outgoing clothes.

Shane Watson shares tips for celebrating the easing of restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants in England by embracing the Doubling Up Dressing trend. Pictured left: Dress, 120, asos.com; bandeau, 18, getagrip london.com; earrings, 165, laurence-coste. com; gold rings, 27.99 each, pilgrim.net; pink ring, 5, asos.com; bag, 49.99, zara.com; martini glass, 4.99, zarahome.com. Pictured right: Dress, 29.99, zara.com; necklace, 90, essential-antwerp.com; earrings, 11.25, and large bracelet, 22, karenmillen. com; small bracelet, 27.99, pilgrim.net; rings, 92 each, heavenlynecklaces.com; glass (with olives), 24 for four, oka.com; pink plaque (everywhere), 7.99, zarahome.com; white plate (everywhere), 20, oka.com

Were not just free to hang out (party for 30 in the park, anyone?), Were free to dress, for the first time in a very long time.

What’s interesting about this time back at restaurants is that we were in the mood to dress like we haven’t been in years.

Pre-lockdowns, the unspoken rule of going out to eat was a bit of an effort but not the party levels you could spruce up, maybe add some jewelry and heels if you were coming from the office or, if it was an occasion special, you can style your hair or put on a dress.

But, in general, dining out was firmly in the chic and relaxed zone.

Now, however, that doesn’t seem quite appropriate to mark our comeback. This crucial step in returning to the normal roadmap calls for something unexpected, something that says: I have made twice the effort that I made a year and a half ago, because I am catching up all missed opportunities.

This can, over time, become known as Doubling Up Dressing: wearing the dress you usually keep for pub parties; take the bag you only used for dinner weddings; put a bow in your hair and rings on your fingers just because it seems like a crime not to take full advantage of our disguise rights after being inside for so long

Whether you go for a dress, top and pants or a skirt, this first date outfit needs to say: the dark days are over. Bring the summer.

Pictured left: Dress, 49.99, zara.com; earrings, 8, asos.com; necklace, 9.99, hm.com; large bracelet, 27.99, small bracelet, 14.99, pilgrim.net; rings, 92 each, heavenlynecklaces.com; sac, 65, charleskeith. co.uk; teacup, 9.99, zarahome.com. Pictured right: Dress, 125, tedbaker.com; hair clips, 8 for eight, asos.com; earrings, 145, laurence-coste. com; necklace, 56.25, and bracelet, 22, karenmillen.com; rings, starting at 78 each, coco and kinney.com; bag, 30, riverisland.com

You want it to be uplifting, colorful, fun to wear, not overly covered because the point is we don’t have to do that anymore, maybe far enough from your regular style zip code and maybe even a bit OTT (eg a spectacular, tomato-colored one-sleeve top like the one pictured above).

Other than that top, all of the looks pictured here are dresses, which will hit the right note as long as it’s not one of our loyal floral midis and feels distinctly different from the safe and useful clothes we’ve worn. all year.

You might want to look shiny and dazzling in a canary yellow low-cut dress like Ted Baker’s. Or you can choose to wear unarmed in something like Zara’s hard-hitting one-shoulder orange number. It would certainly be a Tah dah! re-entry movement; add a chunky chain necklace so you don’t look too bare, and take a wrap in a contrasting color, in case you lose your temper.

Maybe you’re more in the mood for a long sleeve dress, but want to increase the impact with an ice cream-colored Pucci-esque print like Zara’s.

Pictured left: Blouse, 220, Aje on matches fashion.com; earrings, 95, merola. co.uk; gold rings, 27.99 each, pilgrim.net; pink ring, 5, asos. com; scrunchie (wrist), 10, getagriplondon.com; bracelet, 70, heavenlynecklaces.com. On the photo on the right: dress, 241.67, Bernadette au net-aporter. com; bow hair clip, 15, getagrip london.com; earrings, 225, laurencecoste. com; gold bracelet, 18.75, karenmillen.com; pearl bracelet, 5.99, hm.com; rings, 92 each, celestial collars.com; bag, 25.99, zara.com

Or maybe you want to celebrate the loss of those wintery layers by layering them with extravagant-looking jewelry (big and bold doesn’t have to come at a cost) and, like the designs on these pages, make your comeback in one. delicious candle. – reflective necklace or dramatic earrings.

One thing we learned during all of the lockdowns was the basics of waist dress, and what works for Zoom calls works for sitting at restaurant tables. Basically, there is only one rule: make the most of what the person in front of you can see.

Don’t worry about the flow of your skirt or the buckle detail of your shoes. Focus on shoulders and arms, cleavage and hands: wear a chunky gold chain, bracelets, rings and go for super shiny hair adorned with accessories. Especially if you are wearing your hair scraped back, it is a stylish way to add color and shine close to your face.

What all looks have in common is some extra polish (including nail variety), blingy jewelry, pretty colors, and something in the mix that you wouldn’t have dreamed of wearing until our freedoms. are reduced, even if it’s just a layer of coral lipstick.

Went out and it will be. . . fabulous!