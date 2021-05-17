Marvel Comics: 10 Best Mustaches

Since the first comics were released under the Marvel banner over 60 years ago, the facial hair of their heroes and villains has been on display.

RELATED: The Biggest Facial Hair In Marvel Comics

Starting with the iconic mustache of universe founder and creator Stan Lee himself, there have been many epic mustaches throughout Marvel Comics history. While some have stood the test of time and are still present in the modern age, others fondly remember that their wearers have adapted to new styles over time.

ten Corsair

Father of the X-Man Cyclops and leader of the Space Starjammers, Christopher “Corsair” Summers has worn the same HorseshoeMustache since his first appearances. Also called “The Winnfield”, this traditional style was first popularized by cowboys in the American Southwest, so it’s quite appropriate for a space cowboy like Corsair.

Defined by its vertical extensions grown on the corners of the lips and down the sides of the mouth towards the jaw, the horseshoe is most popularly linked today to wrestler Hulk Hogan. While he often thinks he’s a pirate, Corsair’s facial hairstyle bears little resemblance to knowledge pirates, but radiates the same energy.

9 The leader

Perennial Pontoon Villainous Samuel Sterns, better known as The Leader, wears an unassuming mustache style. Often unnoticed at first, the leader’s mustache is often overshadowed by his green skin and massive skull. Still, that classic English mustache bleeds sophistication and discipline. A style not easy to maintain, the English requires regular maintenance from its wearer.

Starting with the upper lip, the whiskers are long and pulled to the side, while the areas beyond the corner of the mouth are well shaved. That The Leader has the time and patience to maintain this style among his plans for world domination is a testament to his goal-oriented and highly professional operating standards.

8 Hogun TheGrim

One of the legendary Warriors Three, Thor’s classic ally, Hogun the Grim, wore a traditional Fu Manchu style for at least the last centuries of his existence. Represented as such in Thor Flashback stories set in the Viking Age, Hogun canonically wore this style before giving it its modern name.

RELATED: Thor, Love And Thunder – 10 Greek Comic Book Gods Who Could Be In The MCU’s Sequel

The Fu Manchu mustache is originally named after Dr. Fu Manchu, a fictional villain created by English author Sax Rohmer in 1913. Intended to invoke imagery of the darkest accumulated wisdom, this drooping style is traditionally portrayed as villain and elder, underscored by the commitment the mustache itself traditionally takes to growing taller and perfectly suited to the darker of Asgard’s pantheon.

7 Diablo

Another bearer of Fu Manchu, the classic The Fantastic Four the villain, Diablo, is bread for the same old-fashioned slyness associated with him. Born as Estaban Corazon de Ablo in the 9th century in Spain, Diablo was raised in abundance and eventually invested his vast family fortune in his studies of the alchemical arts. Through obscure means, de Ablo was finally able to gain immortality, renaming himself Diablo as he further studied dark magic.

With his vast experience in enhanced sorcery and alchemy, Diablo has become a constant enigma for the more science-oriented Fantastic Four, sporting a mustache style that accurately conveys his accumulated dark knowledge.

6 Tony stark

Before Robert Downey Jr. introduced the world to the goatee version of Iron Man we all know today, Tony Stark was previously well known for his one mustache. Part pencil and pyramid, Stark’s classic mustache was a staple in the character’s appearances throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

RELATED: Marvel, 10 Weirdest Friendships In Iron Man Comics

Originally based on the image of the eccentric genius millionaire from real life, Howard Hughes, Tony’s early performances were an obvious tribute, the only difference between them being the swap of planes for armored suits. Although it has updated over time and adopted a more contemporary style in recent years, Stark’s ancient facial hair remains memorable and is a true testament to the times in which it was born.

5 Thunderbolt ross

The oldest of Bruce Banner’s enemies, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is a decorated career soldier who has devoted his later years to hunting down and apprehending the Raging Hulk. Represented from his earliest appearances with a very masculine, bushy Morse-style mustache, Ross has always portrayed the same rugged appearance and ideals as American pioneer-turned-president Theodore Roosevelt.

Despite changing cultural norms, Thunderbolt Ross continued to wear this style for years, before eventually gaining his own gamma-irradiated powers. As the Red Hulk, Ross’s heat-based abilities unfortunately burn his mustache with every transformation.

4 Dum dum dugan

Commander Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan is one of Nick Fury’s oldest and closest allies, and an original member of the Howling Commandos. Granted an extended lifespan by The Infinity Formula and then by his recreation as a Life Model Decoy (LMD), Dugan has continued to wear the same vintage handlebar-style mustache since WWII.

Although the specifics of LMD hair growth have never been fully explained, Dum Dum has occasionally allowed his facial hair to grow in both Walrus and Horseshoe styles, but the well-groomed, slightly curly handlebar style. remains his trademark look to this day, artificial. life form or not.

3 Batroc the Leaper

The only Marvel character to be regularly depicted wearing the Dali style, Batroc the Leaper is a French mercenary and parkour master, known for his frequent clashes with Captain America.

RELATED: Falcon & The Winter Soldier, 10 Things Only Comic Book Fans Know About Batroc The Leaper

Similar to the pencil, the Dali mustache is even more difficult to maintain, requiring the wearer not only to cut the surrounding face, but also to use hold products to twist the ends into a slight inverted curl. As the man who regularly defies the laws of gravity in his costumed form, it makes sense that Batroc’s facial hair would do the same.

2 J. Jonah Jameson

Former New York City mayor and editor of The Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson has always worn a toothbrush-style mustache, starting with his first appearance in The Incredible Spider-Man # 1. Despite the style’s modest and conservative history, Jameson has earned a reputation through his newspaper as an advocate for civil rights and minority groups, while also being lauded for his strong stance against organized crime.

Blinded by his distrust of anyone who chooses to operate under a mask, Jameson has waged many misguided smear campaigns against heroes like Spider-Man and his iconic mustache is still the focus of his high-profile rants.

1 Stan lee

The creator of The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, the X-Men and countless other pillars of the Marvel Universe, the creative legacy of Stan “The Man” Lee n is surpassed only by his iconic and timeless mustache. Worn consistently in the same style from his first public interviews in the 1960s to his final years in the 1920s, Stan’s mustache has come to represent the cultural zeitgeist of Marvel Comics himself.

Having written in his own books, such as The fantastic four and Spider ManStan’s iconic “Comb” style also exists in the canonical universe, Earth-616 Marvel, where the Marvel Comics fictional film publishes the “real” adventures of the heroes who inhabit it.

NEXT: MCU, What Every Main Character Is Supposed To Look Like (Based On The Comics)



following

Marvel: 10 best Loki cosplays that are so cheat-worthy







About the Author