TikTok Star Chase Hudson’s Hottest Looks: Photos





When it comes to fashion, Chase hudson kill the game! The TikTok star has a style like no other, and we’ve got the photos to prove it. I love sweatpants and a hoodie, but I [also] like dressing and looking good, Chase also known as Lil Huddy said in an interview withMTV from May 2020. It is about giving a touch to your fashion and [taking] pieces of inspiration and make it into something that is yours. When it comes to his style inspirations, Chase has a ton, but, more specifically, he thinks Harry Styles is a legend. Chases’ personal style shines through in her TikTok content, which has since gained her millions of followers. I like to look cool. I love to show off my outfits and listen to the dark music that goes with it, the musician-turned-internet star also said.MTV. Months after rising to fame, thanks to TikToks Hype House, and making headlines for his e-boy uniform, Chase gave fans a glimpse of his closet in a YouTube video November 2020. As expected, the walk-in closet was stocked with custom and haute couture pieces, as well as iconic Chases merchandise and group shirts. The crooner of the Americas Sweetheart also showed the backpack he bought after selling $ 10,000 worth of merchandise and the jacket he bought once reaching a million subscribers. While answering the Internet withWired in April 2021, Chase revealed that he uses the Grailed app to shop and often finds his one-of-a-kind in flea markets. In September 2020, fashion stylist Tabitha sanchez chatted withVogueabout working alongside the internet sensation. Chase knows exactly who he is and will send screenshots or videos describing what he’s looking for, she explained. Chase, for his part, noted that he favors luxury brand Celine in the same interview. Their varsity jackets are so comfortable. Jewelry is also pretty sick, he saidVogue. Im the perfect height. Six foot dish. Tall. Lanky. While Chase has received criticism from internet trolls about his fashion choices, the pop punk icon doesn’t let him bother. In fact, he has learned to embrace what sets him apart from others. People laughed at me for being skinny, being the Musical.ly kid, caring about my style, he told theLos Angeles Timesin March 2021. Now, Chase is posting Instagram photos in top fashion brands, and looking great while doing it! Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics of Lil Huddys’ most iconic looks. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

