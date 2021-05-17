2000s teen drama, bad fashion





I could make a whole list just on CO, but I will spare you this horror. 1. This cropped crochet cardigan, low rise jeans, a lace blend bracelet and top from CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

This is the first crochet shrug on the list, but not the last. 2. This low rise khaki / button down tuxedo outfit Buffy the vampire slayer: 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

I actually can’t tell if it’s khakis or corduroy, and somehow I don’t know what’s worse. 3. This CLASSIC look of Joy which had virtually all of the gothic must-haves from the 2000s: atrick Ecclesine / Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

The red plaid jeans with zippers in random places, the ragged muscle shirt, the beanie, the blue hair, the fingerless gloves … amazing. 4. That weird patchwork long sleeve top (and voluminous long skirt) that couldn’t decide what material or pattern he wanted to use CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

These super chunky sweater sleeves have been used a bit, but I especially like their inexplicable use on a no-sweater top here. 5. This flared skirt and pastel tank top dress that was definitely by Lilly Pulitzer or Juicy Couture from Degrassi: the new generation: CATV / courtesy Everett Collection

Those ribbons on the front too … why did we like this kind of stuff? And that triangle top … a staple. 6. This colorful zebra print and pink and teal ombre zipper that really gave me flashbacks to another era Joy: Carin Baer / Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

I had a friend whose bedroom was all in teal zebra print. It was awesome. 7. This polo shirt, long skirt, bizarre look of jeweled belt CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

I just really want to know what’s going on with that belt. 8. This shoulder-tie sweater, polo shirt, pearl necklace and barrette look that fundamentally defines the 2000s readiness from CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

Also check the eye shadow that matches the purple of the shirt. 9. That crop top, chunky hoops, long necklaces, a jeweled belt, a long shirt look that honestly gives me the 2000s Coachella vibe of One Tree Hill: Fred Norris / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

If you swapped out the skirt, it could easily be 2010s fashion, but the skirt really puts it in the 2000s hall of fame for me. ten. These … oh my God, how do I describe the horror below? These layered prints … ~ lewks ~ de 90210. The CW

Tank tops over sleeveless turtlenecks were a new bottom. As for Silver … I actually think I had exactly these tights in college. At least something about 90210 was realistic. 11. This gathered neckline Hawaiian print dress with matching cardigan and neckline Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

The monks who created Dawn for sure knew how teenage girls dressed in 2000. 12. This silk top, layered collar, boot-cut jeans look from CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

I think CO could win mostly 2000s fashion. 13. This tummy graphic shirt, low rise jeans and an ultra-thin scarf look from CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

If you didn’t own a scarf that was too thin to do anything, were you even a 2000s girl? 14. This similar look but with a classic shoulder bag and leather jacket replacing the iconic “I Love Music” scarf from One Tree Hill: The WB / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ah, the days before all leather jackets became motorcycle jackets. 15. This short sweater from One tree hill that DEFINED the 2000s. The WB

The cropped sweater was a staple in 2000s fashion. So were the low rise plaid pants. And transparent camisoles. In fact, I think if you asked me to draw a 2000s fashion image on the spot, I would just draw this outfit. 16. Those strange collared sweaters and structured suede jackets that Brooke wore more than once One tree hill. The WB

I swear everyone owned one of those stupid jackets. They still haunt me from the shelves at Goodwill. 17. This crochet scarf and cropped sweater combo that was seemingly appropriate for a formal event on The Vampire Diaries. The CW

I know the scarf must have been hiding a vampire bite, but that doesn’t explain the GIANT FLOWER on it. Also, why did we love crochet so much? WHAT WAS THIS HANGING SWEATER TO COMPLETE ?? 18. This vest (sorry, had a little blast there) over a brown tank top with a matching layered collar and suede boots that Serena wore Gossip Girl. The CW

And you, Serena ??? YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE BETTER THAN THIS! 19. This bright orange and pink, paisley, flowing, sequined “dress” that Brooke wore One tree hill?? The WB

Orange and pink don’t match, and I’m not sure why we thought they did. Besides, I can’t imagine this abomination being comfortable. 20. These Brooke and Peyton lingerie corsets were actually wearing at a college party the One tree hill. The WB

I didn’t go to college in the 2000s. Someone who did, please tell me if this was realistic college party outfit. I have a shipwreck feeling that it was. 21. This long transparent ruffled dress over a camisole, covered with a long red sweater and a scarf on The Secret Life of an American Teenager. ABC family

The sad part is, I absolutely loved this outfit when I first saw Amy wearing it. FOR HER WEDDING, BTW. 22. This crochet PONCHO Haley wore One tree hill. That’s right. I said poncho. The WB

Where did she get that ?? I want to write the store a letter of complaint. 23. This long tunic top with gray jeans and weird ruffled sleeves from The CO: The WB Collection / courtesy Everett

They always had these shirts at Hollister or Abercrombie, and I always bought them. Do you also remember gray jeans? 24. This pink and white striped puff sleeve polo shirt Rachel wore Joy. Fox

I’m pretty sure she got this from Limited Too. 25. That ruched off the shoulder top that Haley wore when she threw a party One tree hill. The WB

Again, this is the flower that haunts me the most today. I guess we loved these weird fabric flowers all over. 26. This hot pink floral halter dress with bubble hem Blair wore to Bart and Lily’s wedding Gossip Girl. The CW

Oh look, another fabric flower. Even Blair Waldorf was not immune to their apparent charm. 27. This bright orange floral buttoned sleeveless top WITH HOOD Annie wore 90210. The CW

I understand Annie was supposed to be a fish out of water, but … they messed her up with this shirt. Also, I would like to take a moment and mention the tank tops that were trying to be dresses, but were unsuccessful. These have had a while. 28. This denim shorts over tights, a gray vest over a long-sleeved double whammy also wore The Secret Life of an American Teenager. ABC family

Was she wearing a Morphsuit under that denim vest and shorts combo? Was the scarf meant to distract from this? 29. And finally, this striped tube-top dress with a rope waist of One Tree Hill: The CW

I think I got this beach blanket in 2008. Oh, the 2000s. A simpler time. TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

