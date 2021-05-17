Fashion
2000s teen drama, bad fashion
I could make a whole list just on CO, but I will spare you this horror.
1.
This cropped crochet cardigan, low rise jeans, a lace blend bracelet and top from CO:
2.
This low rise khaki / button down tuxedo outfit Buffy the vampire slayer:
3.
This CLASSIC look of Joy which had virtually all of the gothic must-haves from the 2000s:
4.
That weird patchwork long sleeve top (and voluminous long skirt) that couldn’t decide what material or pattern he wanted to use CO:
5.
This flared skirt and pastel tank top dress that was definitely by Lilly Pulitzer or Juicy Couture from Degrassi: the new generation:
6.
This colorful zebra print and pink and teal ombre zipper that really gave me flashbacks to another era Joy:
7.
This polo shirt, long skirt, bizarre look of jeweled belt CO:
8.
This shoulder-tie sweater, polo shirt, pearl necklace and barrette look that fundamentally defines the 2000s readiness from CO:
9.
That crop top, chunky hoops, long necklaces, a jeweled belt, a long shirt look that honestly gives me the 2000s Coachella vibe of One Tree Hill:
ten.
These … oh my God, how do I describe the horror below? These layered prints … ~ lewks ~ de 90210.
11.
This gathered neckline Hawaiian print dress with matching cardigan and neckline Buffy the Vampire Slayer:
12.
This silk top, layered collar, boot-cut jeans look from CO:
13.
This tummy graphic shirt, low rise jeans and an ultra-thin scarf look from CO:
14.
This similar look but with a classic shoulder bag and leather jacket replacing the iconic “I Love Music” scarf from One Tree Hill:
15.
This short sweater from One tree hill that DEFINED the 2000s.
16.
Those strange collared sweaters and structured suede jackets that Brooke wore more than once One tree hill.
17.
This crochet scarf and cropped sweater combo that was seemingly appropriate for a formal event on The Vampire Diaries.
18.
This vest (sorry, had a little blast there) over a brown tank top with a matching layered collar and suede boots that Serena wore Gossip Girl.
19.
This bright orange and pink, paisley, flowing, sequined “dress” that Brooke wore One tree hill??
20.
These Brooke and Peyton lingerie corsets were actually wearing at a college party the One tree hill.
21.
This long transparent ruffled dress over a camisole, covered with a long red sweater and a scarf on The Secret Life of an American Teenager.
22.
This crochet PONCHO Haley wore One tree hill. That’s right. I said poncho.
23.
This long tunic top with gray jeans and weird ruffled sleeves from The CO:
24.
This pink and white striped puff sleeve polo shirt Rachel wore Joy.
25.
That ruched off the shoulder top that Haley wore when she threw a party One tree hill.
26.
This hot pink floral halter dress with bubble hem Blair wore to Bart and Lily’s wedding Gossip Girl.
27.
This bright orange floral buttoned sleeveless top WITH HOOD Annie wore 90210.
28.
This denim shorts over tights, a gray vest over a long-sleeved double whammy also wore The Secret Life of an American Teenager.
29.
And finally, this striped tube-top dress with a rope waist of One Tree Hill:
Oh, the 2000s. A simpler time.
TV and movies
Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]