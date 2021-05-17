MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Addison Raes Dress, Fashion





Excuse We?! Time to pump the breaks and stop and watch, cause Addison rae just closed the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a very (we repeat: very) sexy ensemble. The 20-year-old TikTok star made all the statement in a Christopher Esber ensemble. Now Rae is no stranger to the sexy bikini photo or the latex look. But, this barely there two-piece set certainly took his style to a whole new level. At the bottom, she wore a rather conservative black skirt, but the top half of her look was definitely showing some skin! Seriously, the only thing covering her bare chest was a little transparent headband. While the dress or the lack of it was the focal point of the look, the Raes accessory set was also pretty strong. She wore Stuart Weitzman heels as well as Djula and Le Vian jewelry. Before heading to the show, the Obsessed singer, who was styled by Law Roach, took to Instagram to show off her outfit. But the risky fashion choice was greeted with a mixed set of reviews from fans and friends. Some were big supporters. One was so struck by the look that they begged Someone come and take my jaw. Another fan stepped in, YOU LOOKING SO HOT, while another user said: Icon status. But it wasn’t just rainbows in the sun in the comments. A few people thought her look was a little too sexy, saying she was a model for young children. Girl, your target audience is 10 years old, one fan said. Another pointed out that the look was quite revealing, while someone else added that there are kids on this app. Of course, a barely dressed Instagram post from the founder of Item Beauty wouldn’t be complete without a few Bryce Room calls. Rae and Hall have been dating occasionally since late 2019, but Us Weekly confirmed in March 2021 that the former couple officially called for resigning. Bryce Hall, see what you’re missing, one fan said. Another rang: @Brycehall choked my buddy. Rae, who was a presenter at the MTV Awards, moved on to something sweeter after hitting the red carpet. When she strutted on stage to present the award for best kiss, the dancer wore a green floral-print dress, which featured a high-low silhouette. As for who won the popcorn for her onscreen kiss? Outer Banks Chase stokes and Madelyn Cline. Hear Top Hollywood Stars Showcase Their Best Tips & Tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



