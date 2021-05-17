A guide to the best men’s work bags (that you can actually fit a laptop into)





Whether you want to make a statement, are looking for a simple stand that will suit all your work, or are looking for something in between, there is a stack of stylish work bags on the market right now. Broadsheet asked the stylist Jade Leung known for her work with brands such as Nobody Denim, Nike and Converse to select some of her favorites. The dressed backpack It can be hard to shake off the idea that backpacks are a little dodgy, but things are changing. Leungs’ next suggestion is a bag that is both practical and trendy. the People like us bag ($ 299.95) from Status Anxiety is a compact yet surprisingly spacious matte black backpack that’s both understated and beautiful. I chose this style of backpack because obviously a lot of us commute or cycle, says Leung. Backpacks are fast becoming such an important fashion piece, and I think they are a really nice alternative to a work bag that is still very dressy and sophisticated. The classic laptop bag For a sophisticated, functional bag that complements any look, Leung recommends the Ruben laptop bag by Oroton ($ 399) for its quality and simplicity. It’s really clean, she says, there’s no mark on it and it looks really well done. It has a functional, timeless quality, unrelated to a particular season or trend, so it can be used for many years. The functional and mobile classic This next one, says Leung, is a classic. Most people I know have this messenger bag from Crumpler. When the bag ($ 249) first hit the market, it was well known for its bold colors, but Leung chose a black version as a good option for those looking for something decent but not dressy. It doesn’t sound so formal, stuffy and conservative, which I think is why it’s been so popular, she says. They are also very durable, which is a plus when it comes to durability. There are a bunch of colors to choose from if blacks aren’t your bag and there are compartments, so you can keep all of your stuff separate. The waterproof number

If you cycle or take public transport to work, you might get caught in an occasional storm. But that doesn’t mean you just have to accept that your lunch (and your laptop) is doomed to be soggy. Enter the MSN rain bag ($ 140). This unisex duffle comes with all the creature comforts inside and will survive unexpected downpours, says Leung. The MSN bag comes in a range of muted tones and, according to Leung, has smart compartments that help with organization. The timeless option Finally, if you are looking to both indulge yourself and achieve something that will likely last a lifetime, Leung has selected the Henri bag by Bally ($ 1355). It’s a classic Bally business bag, she says, showcasing red and white grosgrain details that run down the middle for a pop of color. His [made from] beautiful, supple and reliable leather. A particular highlight for Leung is that the zipper goes all the way around the side, which makes it easy to access. I think this is a very beautiful heirloom, a timeless piece that you will probably keep forever. This article is produced by Broadsheet in partnership with the new Microsoft Surface 4 Laptop. It’s designed for the on-the-go worker: long battery life, ultra-thin and lightweight design, touchscreen capabilities, immersive studio-quality sound, and HD video calling. It is also stylish – consider it a very functional accessory. Find out more.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos