Sydney puts sustainable fashion on global catwalks





All eyes in the fashion world will be firmly fixed on Sydney later this month, as it has hosted the first live fashion shows all over the world for over a year. Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) runs from May 31 to June 4 and will feature over 70 established and emerging Australian designers, with shows at Carriageworks and online, as well as workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, podcasts in direct and more. Supported by the City of Sydney, AAFW will also feature First Nations designers and focus on sustainability. The City will host a panel discussion featuring some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and sustainability pioneers, including eco-conscious designer Maggie Marilyn, Maggie Hewitt, Nobody Denim co-founder John Condilis, and Audrey Khaing-Jones of Glam Corner. ‘Fashioning the Future’ will highlight sustainability in fashion, exploring its role at the forefront of the global fashion dialogue and an overview of social sustainability. “We feel so excited and honored to do a presentation at AAFW this year,” said Maggie Hewitt. “Not only is it a chance for us to present Maggie Marilyn in Australia, but being part of the Fashioning the Future panel will allow us to connect with other brands who share our values.” Mayor Clover Moore said: “The last year of Covid restrictions has been particularly difficult for our precious creative industries, including fashion. AAFW represents a tremendous boost in the recovery of the industry, providing the city and our stable of talented designers with a unique opportunity to be showcased around the world. “The focus this year on eco-conscious and sustainable fashion designers and practices is in line with the city’s long-term commitment to the environment, to tackling the worsening climate crisis. and the implementation of sustainable programs throughout the city and local communities. As part of the City’s sponsorship, AAFW has also developed a sustainable development strategy to reduce the environmental impact of the event and to raise awareness and demonstrate thought leadership in the fashion industry regarding issues of durability. Sustainable event management initiatives include reduction of single-use plastic, elimination of plastic straws, reduction of paper waste and energy efficiency strategies. The sustainable guidelines are also promoted to all designers, set designers, event producers, media, suppliers, delegates, employees and attendees. “We can show the world that Sydney is a hub for fashion innovation and a leader in sustainable fashion and events. “AAFW will give us the opportunity to celebrate sustainable fashion by providing a platform for industry and designers to show their own sustainable fashion initiatives in practice. AAFW is Australia’s premier fashion event and a showcase for some of the biggest names in the industry. Managed by the International Management Group (IMG) and supported by the city’s annual sponsorship, it provides a fashion platform for local brands to connect with a global audience of buyers, media and consumers. / Public publication. This material is from the original organization and may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos