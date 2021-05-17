Catholic students call for pants to be added to dress code policies

In just one week, an online petition from former Archbishop Wood High School calling for a change in dress code policy has garnered the support of more than 950 people.

Emily Moyer, a 2020 private Catholic school graduate, wants her alma mater to add pants as a uniform option for female students, including her younger sister, Abigail.

As of now, Archbishop Woods daughters can only wear skirts, no less than an inch above the knee, with tights or leggings.

Moyers Change.org petition lists the reasons for the proposed change, including comfort, protection from the cold and reduced incidents of sexual harassment.

There should be an option for college girls who aren’t comfortable in a skirt, for whatever reason, Moyer, 19, wrote online. We’re in the 21st century, there’s no reason we’re still stuck in the 1950s.

Signatories to the petitions, which include current and former students, appear to agree.

I can’t list how many reasons it’s appalling, not to mention that girls are always forced to freeze during the winter in socks and skirts while boys are privileged to wear pants, one commented. nobody.

Emily said her sisters friend Cameron Bristow, who attends Nazareth Academy High School in Philadelphia, prompted her to start her own petition.

Bristow, who identifies as a trans man, has started a similar online petition for his school. He says he has tried to bring about changes in his schools’ uniform policies over the past two years, without success.

Most recently, the high school student reached out to Nazareth Academy High School principal James Meredith via email.

Recognized students:12 local students honored by the DAR Washington Crossing Chapter

I put all my heart and soul into it to show how uncomfortable I felt wearing a skirt every day, even though it’s a girls-only school, said Bristow , 18 years old.

I got a response saying it wasn’t in the dress code, basically, and that’s what made me want to start the petition, he said. His petition has collected more than 570 signatures.

As a trans man, I am very uncomfortable every day in school because of the very narrow uniform options, and I often wanted to leave school during the day because I didn’t I couldn’t take it anymore, Bristow wrote.

School mask rules:Central Bucks changes rules for outdoor masks, considers diplomas

Bristow and Moyer believe their school’s dress code policies are outdated at a time when society is more accepting of people who conform to non-heterosexual or non-cisgender identities.

In the 1970s, 80s and as recently as 2009, according to Moyer, Archbishop Wood allowed his female students to wear pants.

When the new bishop was ordained, as soon as he walked in and visited the school, he saw the girls wearing pants and thought, absolutely not, we’re going back, she said.

Moyer said she contacted the school, but was told the issue was out of her hands. That is why she is now considering contacting the Bishop and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia about the uniform policy.

“I’m not giving in to anything thrown at us, I’m going to see it through to the end,” she said.

“It can be a challenge and it can be hard to get it done, but I’m hopeful I’m ready to do the right thing.”

Archbishop Wood High School did not respond to a request for comment at the time of posting.

In a statement, Nazareth Academy High School said: There is an annual review by the administration of the student manual. The student manual is revised for all orientations. This magazine, [which] started at the start of the spring semester, includes the option to add a pants option to the dress code policy for the 2021-2022 school year.