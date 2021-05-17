Fashion
Men jump into freezing water in Brockton Boston rescue attempt 25 news
Valdo Centeio said it’s not uncommon for Cape Verdeans to scream with enthusiasm. So at first he didn’t think too much about the commotion he heard by Lake Waldo on Saturday night, one of the bodies of water inside DW Field.
Until he heard a man say this: He said, I cannot find my children. Im like, where are they? Oh, they’re in the water, Centeio said.
Centeio and his friend Yannick Depina did not wait for help to arrive. They have become the helper.
I took off my clothes. Right away I jumped (into the water), he said. Because they are like children. No, I’m not going to wait for anyone to show up.
When Brockton firefighters and police arrived, they learned that three boys had gone into the water.
A parent came in to get the first boy out, Brockton Fire Chief Michael Williams said. He did. When he returned, he couldn’t see the other two boys.
The rescued boy is 11, Brockton Police Department spokesman Darren Duarte said. His condition is unknown.
In less than two hours, the bodies of Rafael Andrade, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, were recovered from the freezing water. Authorities say the two were cousins.
The two young people who perished were students of South Middle School, said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. Bereavement counseling will be there today from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then in the future.
Centeio and Depina (no connection to the drowned boy) questioned the city’s response to the incident.
One, two hours later, the divers arrived, Centeio said. I’m like, it’s too late. The child is already gone.
Depina can’t understand why a town the size of Brockton, with multiple bodies of water, doesn’t have its own dive team – and had to rely on a dispatch from Plymouth.
Still others think it should be a wake-up call for the city to improve areas of the park that are clearly dangerous. Although there is a NO SWIMMING sign posted at the entrance to the park, there is not one in the area where the boys entered.
There are also no adequate fences or anything to prevent someone from tipping over a rocky weir.
As a parent, as a resident of this community, it’s a tragedy everywhere, said Bri Nichols, Brockton City Council candidate. When it comes to public safety, this is something the city must now consider. You know that this is an area where families come to indulge in leisure activities: walking, observing the animals and the ducks that are here. And we need to make sure these areas are safe for children.
