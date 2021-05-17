Children’s fashion grows because ‘your family becomes your brand’ – Glossy

Over the past year, there has been an increase in high-end children’s fashion styles both at specialty retailers like Maisonnette and Dopple and in larger markets like Farfetch. The children’s clothing market grow faster as men’s and women’s fashion over the past two years, reaching $ 252 billion globally and $ 34 billion in the United States last year. And the big luxury players of SSENSE at Fear of god have launched children’s clothing in the past six months.

There’s a simple explanation, according to Maisonette co-founder Sylvana Durrett: Children are increasingly a part of the social media brand of consumers. While kids may be content to wear the same Spider-Man shirt five days a week, a healthy Instagram presence for parents means their kids should be dressed equally chic for online posts.

The pandemic led more people to their phones for socializing purposes, and with the closure of schools, more children were at home. Combined, these factors have led to a growth in the posting of photos of children online. The hashtag #MommyAndMe, often associated with matching mom and kid looks – a popular trend even before the pandemic – was posted over 5 million times on Instagram in 2020.

Brands that want to cater to these millennial parents have two choices: test the category with a retailer like Maisonnette, which buys children’s clothing through a traditional wholesale model, or dive in with a collection sold through its regular channels.

There has been a ton of interest from high-end brands, Durrett said. Basically all the big fashion brands are now coming out with a kids line. It just keeps growing, especially if you look at places like Farfetch. Your family becomes your brand online, and that’s what drives it.

While Maisonette has a number of top European luxury brands, like Givenchy, in its market, Durrett said Maisonnette does most of its business with mid-sized brands like Tanya Taylor, who launched her first line for children. in March on its direct channels and Maisonnette. . Maisonnette doubled its number of customers and tripled its turnover during the year 2020, in part thanks to the flood of brands like Tanya Taylor that have entered the category. Other brands he picked up last year include Givenchy, Veja, and Dagne Dover. Durrett said last year saw a dramatic increase in interest, especially from brands that don’t already have children’s lines. Maisonette offers advice and guidance, using aggregate data collected from sales of other brands, to advise those brands on the best way to enter. the category.

We attach great importance to exclusive products, said Maisonette co-founder Luisana Mendoza de Roccia. This is how we tend to approach a lot of brands, especially those that will be new to the category. This is a great opportunity for them to test the market and dip their toes before committing.

But other brands have chosen to leverage their own channels. The Californian clothing brand PacSun is launching a genderless children’s category in July, aimed at children aged 4 to 14 years.

Brie Olson, brand director at PacSun, said the collection will mainly be sold through its own channel and online store, although it will also be sold through Nordstrom. PacSun doubled its sales in 2020 and increased its TikTok account to nearly 700,000 fewer subscribers over the past year.

PacSun Kids is something we’ve been thinking about for a long time, Olson said. The brand, at its core, targets 16-24 year olds, but now that we have consolidated our positioning there, we felt we were in a strong enough position to segment into other areas.

Brands that have recently launched children’s ranges mainly advertise them on social media. SSENSE posted a series of a dozen posts over the past week for its fall 2021 children’s fashion launch, each earning between 8,000 and 14,000 likes from its 1 million subscribers. in a few seconds.