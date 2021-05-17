Bridgerton fashion returns to style





When Bridgerton, a Netflix original premiered in late 2020, it took the fashion scene by storm. The show, set in 19th century London, follows the life of the Bridgerton family, members of the upper social class. You would think that the fashion trends of 200 years ago could not evolve and work for today. However, this could not be further from the truth, brocade, elegant fabrics, silhouettes of maxi dresses and extravagant accessories can be found in all the major fashion brands and publications of this spring and summer season. Over the past few years, midi dresses have grown in popularity, but it looks like this spring fashion season has taken their popularity to the extreme. Bridgerton has undoubtedly played a role in this area. Bridgerton’s daughters, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca and Hyacinth, were pictured wearing elegant ankle-length dresses in soft jeweled tones. Mainstream fashion took inspiration from this, with brands like Target, Urban Outfitters, and ASOS stocking the shelves with similar styles. To get this look with a modern twist, look for midi dresses with assertive sleeves in textured or beaded fabrics. Dresses in this style are perfect for weddings, graduation ceremonies, or any other special occasion this summer. Corsets have played a role in women’s fashion for hundreds of years, with the original lace-up corset being used to modify a woman’s body in the shape of an hourglass. The corset then underwent a metamorphosis over the course of several decades to become the modern bra and clothing we see today. Nonetheless, the original corset inspired modern trends that should be a staple in this summer fashion scene. Corsets, which pay homage to trends popularized in the 19th century, are boned but with the comfort of modern fabrics. These tops, paired with cute denim shorts or a skirt, will make you look spectacular this summer. Extravagant jewelry and hair accessories are other trends that will be on the forefront this spring and summer thanks to Bridgerton. Lady Danbury, Sisters Featherington and Cressida Cowper adorn some of the more wacky accessories in the series. Although theirs are both difficult to reproduce and not the most practical for modern times, we can undoubtedly be inspired by them. Vintage costume jewelry can be found at almost any thrift store or Etsy store and is a great way to add some sparkle to your outfit. In fact, dozens of vintage pieces can be found on Etsy for a pretty low price. Look for pieces that have shiny jewelry tones that can be layered with other vintage pieces or modern pieces you already have. Another great way to incorporate Bridgerton into your everyday wardrobe is to use hair accessories. Headbands and beaded clips are sure to give you an idea of ​​what wearing a beautiful crown could look like. Etsy, ASOS, and Amazon have thousands of options to suit any style or outfit you’re trying to achieve. With last year anything but normal and social gatherings few in number, fashion inspiration had to be found elsewhere. Bridgerton, like many other catwalks, did just that with maxi dresses and extravagant accessories that took the fashion scene by storm. By mixing vintage and quirky pieces with modern clothing, you are sure to look unique and stylish.







