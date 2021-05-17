Powder Pink Priyanka Chopras Dress Comes With Must-Have Balloon Sleeves





May 17, 2021 | 11:48:34 EST In her recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra donned a pale pink dress with playful sleeves. Here’s how you can recreate the look today

Priyanka Chopraloves experiments with her clothing choices. Over the years, the actor, producer, writer, and philanthropist have been spotted in everything from impeccably tailored blazers to playful coordinating ensembles. His love for power dressing was particularly evident during the promotions ofThe white tiger, but the actor also likes to keep things hassle-free with fun dresses. In a recent Instagram post for beverage brand Bon V! V Spiked Seltzer, the star argued for calming hues in a pale pink balloon sleeve dress. In case you missed it, scroll down for a closer look at her outfit. Priyanka Chopra teamed her pink dress with delicate accessories Priyanka Chopra is a suction cup for versatile figures. From draped blouses and flowing maxi shirts to ruffled numbers and long capes, the star’s closet has it all. In her post, Chopra donned a pastel coral pink dress that featured dramatic voluminous sleeves, a smocked waist, and a scoop neckline. She paired the piece with two delicate bracelets. As for his beauty picks of the day, the actor went with a base of matter, strong eyebrows, nude pink lips and perfectly dried locks. A dress like Priyanka Chopras is not only great for hot summer days, but it will also come in handy for Zoom celebrations.You can style it like she did or add oversized earrings to the look. to make a statement. Keep scrolling to find an option similar to our edit below. Image: The Priyanka Chopras baby pink dress is perfect for virtual dating. Photo: Instagram.com/priyankachopra







