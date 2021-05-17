With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has the future to decide

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) With the season at Barcelona effectively over, Lionel Messi now has a big decision to make.

Should he end his career at the club that helped him become an all-time great footballer?

Or have the team’s struggles to continue winning trophies convinced him that he may find more success in Paris or Manchester?

Barcelona had no chance of winning the Spanish league on Sunday, withdrawing from the title race in a demoralizing way after letting Celta Vigo revise a Messi goal and rally for a 2-1 victory.

Altico Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 and can now only be caught by Real Madrid in next weekend’s finals.

Barcelona have one game left on the calendar, but with nothing to play except third place in the league, the club’s attention is now completely focused on the future of their unfathomable star.

Last summer Messi said he wanted to leave Barcelona after a campaign that ended without a title and a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. When that exit was denied by the club, Messi said he would focus on this season and postpone any decision until this summer, when his contract expired on June 30.

Joan Laporta has since been elected for a second term as club president. Laporta was in charge of Barcelona as Messi was thriving with the squad and had a good relationship with the player and his family. Even so, Messi has not confirmed a decision on his future.

Hope not, replied coach Ronald Koeman when asked if he thinks Messi played his last game at Camp Nou, a stadium still without supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is still the best player in the world and today he has shown that it is impossible to play without him, ”said Koeman. “He’s scored 30 goals this season (in the league) and got us a lot of points.

“It depends on Messi. For me and the club, we want him to stay with us. Because if Leo isn’t there, we doubt who can score.

On the very night that the Barcelona women first won the Champions League by beating Chelsea 4-0, Barcelona’s men’s side were again called off by a botched defense and failing to convert their scoring chances .

Messi, 33, extended his club record to 672 goals with a header to give Barcelona a first-half lead against Celta. But like too many times in recent weeks, Barcelona’s defense has given up. Celta striker Santi Mina equalized before half-time with a shot that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could have done more to try and keep his distance. Mina then added a second goal in the 88th after defender Clment Lenglet left Barcelona a man down after getting a second yellow card.

Koeman had managed to bring in young players to rejuvenate the Barcelona squad this season and lead the squad to the Copa del Rey title last month.

The former Barcelona defender had also inspired his side to a hot streak in the league that nearly wiped out a double-digit Atltico lead.

But when Barcelona had the opportunity to overtake Atltico and take the lead at the end of April, they were upset 2-1 by Granada at home. This loss derailed the team. Barcelona drew with Atltico and Levante before the loss to Celta. If they don’t beat the already relegated Eibar in the last round, Barcelona could finish in fourth place.

His side’s end-of-season collapse that may have put Koemans’ job in jeopardy comes with great midfielder Xavi Hernndez seemingly prepared to take his place.

