Fashion
Fashion Nova seeks to blend fashion and philanthropy
Fashion Nova isn’t just about changing the fashion world. He also wants to influence the world of social changes and interactions.
Saturday, March 13, 2021, the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death, reverberated around the world. A year earlier, Breonna Taylor was sleeping in bed when a police raid on the wrong house proved fatal, leaving Breonna dead while her boyfriend was put under a microscope for defending himself against the cops. The story would unfold over time, driving a massive wedge between the police and the people they have sworn to protest. While Breonna Taylor’s name will probably never be forgotten, her name has been added to a list that grows larger and larger with each passing day.
Taylor was just 26 when she was killed at her home on an arrest warrant involved in a narcotics raid. The raid targeted a suspect who no longer lived at Taylor’s address. Taylor, a paramedic, and her boyfriend Kenneth, legal owner of a firearm, are said to be shot 32 times with six shots hitting and killing Breonna. Kenneth would strike back once, dropping a single bullet into the ground.
Following the 2020 year of social justice and civil rights, Breonna Taylor’s birthday was an opportunity for individuals to reflect on what has changed and what has not changed while striving to continue. these efforts. Megan Thee Stallion, one of hip hop’s biggest stars, would team up with innovative pop culture fashion label Nova mode to support the Breonna Taylor Foundation.
Fashion is fighting for change: Fashion Nova and Breonna Taylor
Megan Thee Stallion might be all the rage around the world right now for her complete domination at the Grammy Awards, but if you were to ask Megan why she would like to be remembered, that wouldn’t be her choice. . On the first anniversary of Breonna’s death, Megan is reportedly taking to Instagram to post a message. The message began: “A year ago today, Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends.” The post went on to highlight the fact that justice has yet to be served, a direct reference to Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron the Grand Jury he had appointed.
In the Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly announces that she has teamed up with one of the biggest new names in the fashion industry, Nova mode. Fashion Nova is a hybrid social media and fashion brand based in Los Angeles that has worked extensively with some of the biggest names in pop, including Lil Nas X, Cardi B, YG and now Megan Thee Stallion.
In the post, Megan explained how Fashion Nova partnered with her to donate $ 100,000 directly to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Tamika L. Palmer to honor the memory of her daughter while pushing for continued progress in social, racial and economic justice.
Megan wrote in the Fashion Nova collaborating post that Breonna’s name “will continue to be a catalyst” not only for “change” but to highlight the fact that justice has yet to be served. This last line in direct reference to Daniel Cameron’s controversial handling of the Breonna Taylor affair. Daniel Cameron is Kentucky’s first black attorney general, and he has drawn anger by refusing to press for murder charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor. Cameron had argued that the offending officers “were justified in their actions and in their conduct” on the basis that they were “defending themselves”.
The Breonna Taylor case is said to spark news around the world as well as massive waves of protests. The case is reportedly high on the summer protests of 2020. Breonna’s mother, Tamika, continues to move forward in an effort to bring accountability into the current police system.
Continuation of philanthropic efforts with Fashion Nova
Since its inception, Fashion Nova has existed in a strange space. More than just a fashion brand, Fashion Nova would specialize in its hybrid approach to social media, philanthropic outreach and pop culture fashion. At the same time that Fashion Nova was launching collaborative collections with artists like Cardi B, Christina Milian and Brianna Perry, they were also integrating the Nova fashion cares platform, an initiative created specifically to donate to good causes.
Fashion Nova Cares would make headlines outside of workk with the Breonna Taylor Foundation which has pledged to spend more than $ 1 million in total throughout 2020. Fashion Nova began its philanthropic work by working with major social reform institutions such as Black lives matter, your camp for rights, and the NAACP Legal and Education Fund.
Fashion Nova would establish Nova fashion cares in April 2020 to launch its initiative focused on supporting social causes. A COVID-19 philanthropic program with Cardi B. Cardi B and Fashion Nova Cares has pledged to donate $ 1,000 per hour for 40 days to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19.
Recently, Fashion Nova made headlines in New York City by partnering with La La Anthony as part of its women’s empowerment program. La La Anthony and Fashion Nova would present a donation of $ 25,000 to Girls Inc of New York for their destiny mission to empower underserved womennot. Girls Inc seeks to directly empower women by giving them tools to overcome systemic social, economic and gender barriers in their path.
Fashion Nova: Los Angeles’ newest fashion innovator
Fashion Nova is a hybrid retail fashion company based in Los Angeles, California. Fashion Nova opened its first branch in Panorama City, specializing in clubwear. By 2018, the company had grown into a full-service fashion line with hundreds of employees around the world. In 2018, Fashion Nova would win the title of # 1 Most Wanted Fashion Brand on the Google search engine.
Fashion Nova currently has five physical retail stores in Southern California. With more than 25 million social media subscribers and many famous collaborators on the horizon, Fashion Nova looks set to continue its boom in the fashion and social media industry.
As of this writing, Fashion Nova has developed plans for collaboration with The Game, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Saweetie, and Offset, with more planned for the future.
