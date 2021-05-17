Newport firm helps increase lifespan of clothing seeking to lift 500,000





Loopster, a second-hand fashion platform based in Newport, has launched a fundraising campaign of 500,000 to support its plans for growth and job creation. Launched in 2017 selling second-hand designer children’s clothing, it added women’s clothing last year. In the long term, he plans to sell men’s clothing. In the last ten months, his income has increased by 400%. To date, some 12,000 items have been sold through its platform, and over the next several years Loopster plans to grow into a multi-million pound turnover company. Loopster buys products from vendors on the condition that they meet the quality threshold, with the company looking to sell them at a quarter or less of new street prices. Clothing that does not pass manual screening is returned to the vendor or, if accepted, donated to the charity.





It secured a six-figure start-up investment in 2020 from the Development Bank of Wales and independent investors, which enabled the company to improve its technology platform, increase efficiency processes and improve the customer experience. Since the relocation of its headquarters and operational activities to Newport Business Center in 2020, the company has created 6 jobs and more recruitments are planned. Loopster now aims to increase equity capital eligible for the corporate investment program to 500,000, which will support the development of partner services for large retailers and an environmental impact calculator. Founder and CEO Jane Fellner said fashion is one of the most polluting industries on the planet. 300 tonnes of our clothing in the UK ends up in landfill or incinerated each year. At Loopster, our goal is to extend the life of fashion, by making second-hand and last-season shopping easy and accessible to everyone.



Retailers are increasingly held accountable by consumers and investors to deliver on their sustainability promises. We know that 62% of consumers would buy more from fashion brands that partner with second-hand platforms. “We aim to be this sustainable partner of choice for major brands. We have developed a brand credit system that allows brands to offer their customers the option of selling their unwanted clothing to Loopster in exchange for brand credit. A recent survey by the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce found during the coronavirus crisis that 50% of consumers believe the fashion industry should do whatever it takes to become more environmentally sustainable. Extending a garment’s lifespan by nine months through second-hand use reduces its carbon and water footprint by 20 to 30%, that’s where Loopster comes in. BusinessLive Wales is your complete new home for business news from all over Wales; from large companies to exciting start-ups and industries ranging from advanced manufacturing to financial and professional services. To sign up for our latest news and our daily newsletter service, CLICK HERE. In addition to our in-depth early morning newsletter, we will regularly send out late-breaking email alerts. Kate Methuen-Ley, Non-Executive Director and Entrepreneur of Loopster, said: We know we need long-term solutions to meet climate goals and environmental challenges, and after the pandemic the need for sustainable solutions has not never been so big. “Here in Wales, we’re leading the charge through our Future Generations Act, so it’s fantastic to see the growth Loopster has achieved in such a short period of time. “This next investment will translate into even more gains for the local economy as well as Janes’ mission to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

