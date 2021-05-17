Cropped jeans are the new fashion trend in the city and they remind Twitter of ‘Fruit Ninja’





Imagine that you are in a Tom and Jerry episode or in a Fruit Ninja game and your pants were cut by a knife or sword. The image that comes to your mind is now materialized by a fashion house called LEJE. Known as slash jeans, this latest trend in high-end fashion was created by two Korean designers based in Paris. The model is seen wearing denim pants which is cut down the middle and at other levels, giving an impression. The price of one of the cut-off pants is $ 397, or about Rs 29,000. Many users remembered the Fruit ninja mobile game, however, now it seemed like the fruit was cutting humans. Fruit Ninja 2: The Fruit Strikes Back Manias42 (@ Manias421) May 16, 2021 A user posted a gif of Ryan Gosling disappointed with the movie Crazy and stupid love. The pants also recalled part of that scene fromFinal destination 2. Some netizens were in disbelief and thought the pants were some kind of prank until they realized it wasn’t. Oh shit, there is real Gucci bucket hat | Killua WATCH SPACEDANDY (@GantaKyurene) May 15, 2021 For some, the models wearing the pants looked like they had been slashed in the Mortal Kombat action video game multiple times during a death and are starting to fall apart. Mfs appear to have been sliced ​​in Mortal Kombat multiple times during a death and are starting to crumble Ben AKA Ratcatcher 2 simp 0 (@The_GM_is_God) May 15, 2021 Meanwhile, the pants created an illusion for some viewers who tried to stare at them for too long as they tried to figure out their design. I thought something was wrong with my vision agh (@issuesalot) May 15, 2021 lol it’s an illusion, you can be mesmerized if you watch it too long saloniiii melts like BUTTER (@saloniii_vk) May 15, 2021 To some, it may also appear that the model was attacked by a samurai sword, while some were too busy wrestling with the concept of this high-end fashion trend. I’m really trying to understand the Madelline Naomi concept (@madelline_naomi) May 15, 2021 Some of the pants cut like the product titled L Jeans, cost Rs 38,670 on the official website of RENTAL. There are also some admirers of the product. On Instagram, one user praised the creation and wrote: It’s so radically creative, love it. While some have described it as “art. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEJE (@leje.official) Praise the LEJE jeans on Instagram, one user commented on the post and even asked when the product was going to launch. LEJE jeans are available for pre-order on the official website. While another user commented, it is insane. Tags: Tom and Jerry, LEJE, South Korean Fashion Brand, Paris, Memes, Website, Final Destination Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here







