Brendon Babenzien appointed Creative Director of J. Crew Mens

J Crew Group has appointed Brendon Babenzien, co-founder of men’s clothing brand Noah and former design director at Supreme, creative director of J Crew Men’s.

It is an essential appointment to help bring back the vitality that J. Crew has lacked for years. While the brand is still relevant and recognized by consumers, at times it has suffered from declining sales due to quality and design issues. Under the weight of heavy debt and the impact of the pandemic, J. Crew Group filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 and completed a four-month restructuring process of significantly reducing its debt and reducing its debt. acquire new ones. The company converted $ 1.6 billion of its $ 1.7 billion debt into equity, establishing Anchorage Capital Group LLC as majority owner.

Babenzien will work alongside Libby Wadle, CEO of J. Crew Group, to redefine the iconic brand by merging the vitality and creativity of today’s style subcultures with an innovative appreciation of classic menswear, said J. Crew in a press release.

J. Crew credited Babenzien with helping elevate Supreme from a niche skate clothing brand to the global stage and making the Noah brand a high quality, environmentally conscious menswear brand, challenging the status quo with a vision integrating skateboarding, surfing and musical cultures with an appreciation of classic menswear.

My work at Supreme and Noah has really prepared me more for the business side, to understand merchandising and to have a good grasp of product development and deadlines. But beyond that, what really prepared me for this job is my personal life, Babenzien said in an interview. I have always been a J. Crew customer and my personal style is rooted in American culture, which is constantly evolving. I have experienced so many moments in American culture that have informed where we are today, for example, the preppy of the 80s and the rise of skateboarding and surfing as a culture and possibly an industry.

Musically, Babenzien added, I lived through the post-punk and New Wave eras, not to mention the origins of hip-hop and beyond. All of these moments had unique styles and contributed to our standing as a society. Having first hand experience with all of these cultures and being keenly interested in moving the company forward in a positive direction is the real sauce when it comes to creating. With that in mind, my vision for J. Crew is a return to fun and creativity.

When asked if he was embarking on a reinvention of J. Crew, Babenzien replied, I really don’t think you can or should reinvent a brand like J. Crew. I think the focus should be on evolution.

As to what type of guy is or will wear J. Crew, he replied, I don’t think it’s as easy as picking a type. The world evolves. People will surprise you all day, every day. Embrace this reality well and focus on giving all guys the best quality, designed product we can create. From there, we’ll focus on encouraging people to be creative in their choices and focus on their individual style.

He said there were opportunities in every category. Obviously, there will be some who always outperform the others, but our intention is to create positive change in all categories. I’m really looking forward to creating more dialogue between categories by allowing style to play a much bigger role in informing our customers. Having said that, I think we have a tremendous opportunity in active and outdoor activities, both with our own collections and through collaborators.

I think people can expect us to increase relationships with third-party brands alongside relevant collaborations, especially in outerwear and footwear, Babenzien said. My history is filled with partnerships with brands, so naturally I will bring my knowledge and experience with me. I’ll take the same creative approach to partnerships that I’ve pursued for years, so I think you can expect to see musical, film, and even literary collaborations. I don’t think there are necessarily limits to brand collaboration as long as both parties take an honest approach and really want to work together to create something amazing.

Brendon is a singular talent in the fashion world. He’s a true storyteller, and it’s that depth of vision and creativity that has led to his proven ability to create beloved brands that customers obsess over, Wadle said. His unique perspective, willingness to take risks and his insider status will be invaluable to J. Crews’ commitment to step outside of ourselves and disrupt our brand and the industry in a gradual way.

The first full Babenziens collection for the J. Crew brand is slated to debut in the second half of 2022. He holds a position that had been vacant since Frank Muytjens left in April 2017, when a company restructuring resulting in many departures took place. been triggered. Muytjenss’ departure came shortly after Jenna Lyons, who had long served as President and Chief Creative Officer, also left the company.

In men’s clothing, J. Crew helped popularize the urban-outdoor look that helped define the early dark Aughts jeans, the plaid shirt and heavy boots, a look that was popular with hipsters in big cities. like New York, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. – collaborations with partners have been set up to complete its internal products. Another popular item for men was the Ludlow suit by J. Crews for a slim fit and a young, hippie figure.

Only a few years ago J. Crew held a special place in fashion, a niche between luxury and mainstream, a mix of whimsy, preppy and classic, and never too trendy. The brand has won over different generations, capturing both designer clients and buyers of contemporary brands at lower prices.

As the J. Crews cache vanished, Madewell, who is also part of the J. Crew Group, continued to grow. Madewell has a different downtown appeal, a clear fashion voice, and a loyal following. It’s laid back, laid back, and anchored in denim. Madewell has been more stable than its sister division.

The group operates 151 J. Crew retail stores, 143 Madewell stores and 147 J. Crew Factory stores, as well as the J. Crew, Madewell and J. Crew Factory websites.

