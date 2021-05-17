Rams Wins Elk County Title in Exciting Way | Sports

JOHNSONBURG The Johnsonburg baseball team won the Elk County Baseball Tournament title in an exciting way on Saturday when Domenic Allegretto scored Aiden Zimmerman with a start single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rams a 5- victory. 4 against St. Marys at Knothole Park.
The Saturday game between the County enemies was originally intended to be a regular season game. However, when the second day of the Elk County tournament was canceled on May 7, the teams agreed that the Saturday contest would serve as the county title game instead of trying to postpone that game.
Fans also got their money’s worth, as the game was a four-innings pitching game with St. Marys Christian Coudriet and Johnsonburgs Gabe Watts each putting zeros in fifth. The Dutch left one in goal position in the first four games, while Johnsonburg failed three in goal position in that first streak.
Both teams’ offense eventually broke through in the fifth, and it was a back and forth from there.
St. Marys broke the ice with a pair of points in the top of the fifth against Watts.
Carter Price drew a first step, while Michael Fitzgerald struck in a field player pick where the two runners ended up unharmed. After Watts called out Coudriet for the second out, Connor Bressler hit the setback into dirt to charge the bases.
The Dutch then took advantage of overtime as Garret Bauer selected Price and Fitzgerald at home to put St. Marys 2-0.
Johnsonburg responded right back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Zimmerman netted a two-out single before Allegretto hit a two-run home run to the left to tie the game.
St. Marys quickly regained the lead early in the sixth with two more runs against Zimmerman, who relieved Watts. Mitchell Reiter chose with one out before scoring on a two-run and two-run Alex Vollmer homerun.
The Dutch lead was short-lived, however, with the Rams placing themselves twice in the bottom of the sixth.
Ethan Wells started off with a single and took second two hitters later when Kaden Dennis hit on an error. Coudriet then knocked out Caden Smiley for No.2, but Collin Porter delivered a simple two-out clutch down the middle to attack Wells. Dennis then scored on an error to tie things off at 4-4 at the start of the last set.
Luke Zimmerman took the mound in the seventh for the Rams and pitched a scoreless inning. He walked the lead hitter but put out the next three hitters.
Johnsonburg then quickly organized a rally late in the seventh.
Aiden Zimmerman hit the double on the left to open the inning and scored a batter later when Allegretto snatched a 2-2 middle pitch for a scoreless single.
Allegretto was 3-for-4 with the home run and three RBIs. Aiden Zimmerman and Wells each had two hits, including a double.
Luke Zimmerman recorded the victory in relief as Watts and Aiden Zimmerman allowed just three hits, although St. Marys scored four runs.
The victory kept the Rams unbeaten at 16-0. They have two regular season games at Coudersport on Wednesday and at home against Harbor Creek on Friday.
St. Marys fell to 7-7 and heads to Williamsport on Tuesday.
* There were no outs when the winning round scored
Christian Coudriet 2000, Connor Bressler 3000, Garret Bauer 4012, Connor Bullers 1000, Logan Bauer 2000, Logan Mosier 4000, Mitchell Reiter 3110, Carter Price 1100, Alex Vollmer 3112, Michael Fitzgerald 2100, Cameron McMackin 0000. Totals: 25-4- 3-4.
Aiden Zimmerman 4220, Domenic Allegretto 4133, Camron Marciniak 3000, Ethan Wells 3120, Dalton Stahli 3000, Kaden Dennis 2100, Caden Smiley 3000, Collin Porter 2011, Luke Zimmerman 2000, Jefferson Freeburg 0000, Gabe Watts 0000. Totals: 26-5- 8-4.
Errors: SMA 3, Jburg 3. LOB: SMA 7, Jburg 5. 2B: A. Zimmerman, Wells. HR: Vollmer; Allegretto. SB: Bressler, Reiter; A. Zimmerman, Allegretto, Wells 2.
SMA: Christian Coudriet-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Jburg: Gabe Watts-5 IP, 1H, 2R, 0ER, 5BB, 10SO; Aiden Zimmerman-1 IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 0SO; Luke Zimmerman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Loser pitcher: Coudriet.