Long Island bride and groom get tuxedo rental boxes delivered to their doors

When Jeff Bloom selected groomsmen for his May 22 nuptials at Sea Cliff Manor, there was no concern of how, where or when everyone would meet for their tuxedo clothes, even though the men live in different states.

Bloom, 36, of Brooklyn, had it all figured out since her cousins’ wedding in 2020. The groom and groomsmen have rented their tuxedos online, a rapidly growing trend in the bridal industry for those who are not married in the traditional way of dressing for a tuxedo or a wedding suit. Virtual services ranging from online measurement and style consultations to in-home testing are now available, along with a wider selection of styles than one might find in a local store.

“I was the best man at my cousins’ wedding and it was as easy as it gets,” Bloom explains of the hiring process. “He used The Black Tux, so that’s what I used for my wedding, and they already had my measurements.”

HOW DOES A BOX RENTAL WORK?





Everything needed to complete a tuxedo or wedding outfit, including shirts, ties, shoes, socks, clutch bags and other accessories can be rented virtually and some sites offer free fabric samples that are sent. to help make selections. Customers also have time after receiving their tuxedo in the mail to send it back for any last minute changes.

In addition to The Black Tux (theblacktux.com), others on the ever-growing list of companies now offering tuxedo rentals online range from startups relating to well-established menswear brands and retailers and include Mens Wearhouse (tuxedo.menswearhouse.com), Davids Bridal (davidsbridal.com), Nordstrom (nordstrom.com), Generation Tux (go.generationtux.com), Menguin (mengin.com) and Stitch & Tie (stictchandtie.com).

The Black Tux also has its own physical locations for those who wish to have their measurements taken in person or have a test drive before an outfit is dispatched, and the company has affiliate branches in Nordstrom and Davids Bridal stores. on Long Island.

WHY BOX RENTALS?





Andrew Blackmon, 35, who co-founded The Black Tux, based in Los Angeles, Calif., Says he came up with the idea of ​​an online tuxedo rental business while planning his own wedding. “There seemed to be two distinct evening dress options,” he says. “Designer label tuxedos were relatively expensive and out of reach for most people, and that option seemed like a lot to my groomsmen.”

Blackmon adds that the other option hasn’t always been a good choice for everyone, either.

“Renting a tuxedo was definitely a more affordable option, but with big tradeoffs,” says Blackmon, citing the challenge of finding updated styles that match.

In 2013, Blackmon launched The Black Tux with one of its groomsmen, Patrick Coyne, 35, to offer what they say are “unique style options” and “designer quality fabrics”.

‘FAST AND EASY’





Brittany Garguilo, 26, stumbled upon the online tuxedo rental option for her October 24 wedding to her fiance Walter Houston, 28. towards Stitch & Tie.

“I contacted Allure and they said they couldn’t find him on Long Island because he hadn’t been released on the East Coast yet, so they put me in touch with Stitch & Tie.” In a virtual styling session, Garguilo says that she and Houston, from Holbrook, could see the colors and combinations for the tuxedo style choices.

James McDade, 33, of North Bellmore, will rent his tuxedo online to Generation Tux to be the best man for the Aug. 28 nuptials of Long Beach residents Jessica Boily, 36, and Patrick Hackett, 34, at the Bridgeview Yacht Club at Island Park.

“It was the first time I heard about it,” he says of renting tuxedos online. “It was very easy, quick and straightforward during an extremely stressful time last year. The process relieved a lot of stress because you didn’t have to be installed in a store. ” He adds, “It was as easy as logging in, answering a few questions and everything else is taken care of from there.”

Soleil and Rosanna Guercio, both 30, from Maspeth, Queens, tied the knot on October 12, 2020 in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. And got “everything but the bow tie” for the groomsmen of The Black Tux . They were ridden at the Black Tux at Nordstrom at Roosevelt Field. Her stepdad, who lives in Ormond Beach, Florida, got his jacket and pants from The Black Tux and made all of his orders without going to a store.

Rosanna Guercio says her stepdad is proof that online tuxedo rentals can work even when the wearer is more old school.

“My stepdad is very Italian and old-fashioned and loves going to a store,” Guercio says. Renting online “was a good experience for sure”.