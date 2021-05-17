Favorite royal fashion brand Amanda Wakeley has entered administration





Princess Diana wearing Amanda WakeleyGetty Images

British luxury fashion brand Amanda Wakeley has fallen into administration, the company has confirmed. The company has been hit hard by the pandemic, having been forced to close its stores for months, and has been unable to recover. Without finding a buyer to save it, the company was forced into administration. “Despite an extensive marketing process, generating considerable interest and effort from Amanda Wakeley and company staff, it was not possible to find a buyer for the company,” the brand said in a statement. “The board therefore had to make the difficult decision to place the company under administration.” The Duchess of Cambridge wears Amanda Wakeley in 2011 Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images Wakeley launched her eponymous brand in 1990, featuring classic and refined styling, and has become a royal favorite, worn by Princess Diana on several occasions, and most recently by the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex. . Duchess of Sussex wearing Amanda Wakeley Samir husseinGetty Images The brand has also been adopted by Hollywood, seen on celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet – and has also become known for its wedding dress collections. “To our customers, many of whom have become our friends, thank you for your loyalty. It is an honor to design for you and I am deeply touched by the many messages of support concerning my family and the company through the crisis”, the designer said in a heartfelt statement to his clients. Need inspiration at home? Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for skin and personal care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make the stay so much more satisfying. SUBSCRIBE Plus, sign up here to have Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door. SUBSCRIBE This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos