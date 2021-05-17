’90s-inspired Nensi Dojakas mini dress is the most wanted LBD of the 2021s





The Albanian-born designer arrived at school in London at the age of 16, then studied her foundation at CSM and then a BA in Fashion Contours at London College of Fashion. Fast forward to now, and she puts to use the technical abilities she has developed while making lingerie wisely while creating her revealing and sensual pieces. Bella Hadid was among the first high profile fans to catch the wind of aesthetics that turns Dojakas’ heads. The supermodel opted for look 8 from the designers’ inaugural collection, a sheer off-the-shoulder top with spherical cups, topped with visible thong pants to wear at the 2020 VMAs. It was crazy at the time, remembers Dojaka. A small gift. The Dojakas’ clientele is quite special, says the designer. The instant resonance of its brand identity means that demand from customers, buyers and stockists has been strong from day one. But the navigation has not always been smooth. Unbeatable versions of the distinctive Dojakas designs have started to proliferate online, a fast fashion risk that infuriates young talent. This is simply not true, she says now of the habit of low-cost retailers scamming the work of emerging brands. Nancy Dojaka fall / winter 2021. While her body sculpting mesh tops and dresses have become her trademark, she is keen to expand her brand. The couture seen on her first Fall / Winter 2020 show has been refined for Fall / Winter 2021, taking the form of pants, a coat and a suit. With the exception of hints of brown in her debut collection, Dojaka has rarely strayed from an all-black palette, but Fall / Winter 2021 includes a scattering of cherry reds and pinks. Dojaka says her emphasis on black is one of the reasons I stood out, but adds: I love color, I also wear color. Nancy Dojaka fall / winter 2021. Designers could be forgiven for avoiding the question of, what’s next? Now, given the lingering uncertainty in retail. But Dojaka has one goal: the shoes. I tell him that I can already visualize what the Nensi Dojaka shoes would look like. You probably can too.

