Apprentice Aotearoa: Men collapse in tense confrontation in conference room





NOTICE: I love you personally, but this is business, said Stephen the social media adviser to Bari, the drink man. welcome to Apprentice Aotearoa, where the good times are definitely over. It seems loaded. Do we have beef between the boys? Look, it wasn’t a good time for the men to Apprentice Aotearoa Monday evening. After being challenged to create a fashion brand focused on dresses, the wheels quickly fell for the guys and project manager Bari was sent by Mike Peros a very stern finger, but not before his teammate Stephen stab in the back. SUPPLIED Go as a team … before everything goes horribly wrong. Wait wait. They had to create their own fashion brand in two days? Yes. It seems like there is no such thing as a completely unfeasible task to really sort the cat out of pigeons (or some other more appropriate business metaphor). READ MORE:

* Apprentice candidates are here, and they’re accomplished people – like it matters

* I’m not Donald Trump, says Mike Pero, host of The Apprentice Aotearoa

* Donald Trump could benefit from the reboot of The Apprentice Aotearoa by TVNZ

But two days? I know. There’s something about this show, and its weird, wacky tasks that completely undermine the people who actually do this stuff for a living, working their dicks for years to make a mark. I’m sure the local fashion designers are thrilled to see a bunch of gold personal trainers and investors playing pretend and trying to shorten their path to success, like it’s easy. But this is reality TV, so hey ho. Sure. Some of them know fashion, don’t they? Technically, yes. Leader of the women’s team, Nicola, is a swimwear designer, and has become attached to the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. However, she doesn’t seem to know the word hello, as one of the outside experts brought in during the episode quickly discovered. Did she pass the challenge? Uh no. Although the team decided to take care of every woman, Nicola decided that what every woman really wanted was a little dress that would be best served as a cardigan. Ah, inclusiveness. SUPPLIED If you look to your left, you’ll see the cardigan-dress-slash-cardigan that the team says will suit any woman. And were the guys just as bad? Let’s just say their brand name Divine Man was, in fact, not divine – and men don’t want to spend $ 224 on a sundress. Shocker. It looks like a very uncomfortable watch. I won’t lie. It gave me horrific flashbacks being on the start-up program as a teenager. Cold sweats and the occasional embarrassment included. Provided Before becoming a boardroom assassin, Stephen played the role of a model. A few key questions though … I know, why the men against the women? Why does Mike Pero seem to have absolutely no enthusiasm for this boardroom lark? What did Bari mean when he said, I sold water to the people of the desert? Was there some kind of bright spot? Oh yeah – there’s been a lot of talk about her obvious star power, but advisor Cassie Roma is a direct fire delight. His comments (on camera, not to the contestants, of course) said exactly what we all thought some of these contestants have absolutely no idea what they’re doing. Good luck with this cash prize you are offering, Mike.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos