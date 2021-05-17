Meet the Arab fashion brand that supports women through menswear

MAKKAH: Ritaj Al-Hazmi, 12, won the title of the youngest writer in a series of novels in the world with the Guinness World Records after publishing two novels.

She published her third novel this year and is currently working on two more.

Al-Hazmi grew up reading fiction and fantasy and was inspired to be a published writer in 2016 after her father took her to a bookstore and wanted to see her books on the shelves with big names.

She was motivated to write for her age group as she said most books are aimed at people older or younger than her.

Ritaj Al-Hazmi

Since the day I started reading, I discovered what I wanted to be when I was a little older. I wanted to connect with the world by reading, writing, sharing ideas, ideas and opinions, she said.

The young novelist wanted her first book to be fiction. I knew I wanted my book to have an idea to help readers run towards their dreams without giving up. I always believed that my writing would help persuade them to do just that.

After she finished drafting her first book, she sent it to an editor who told her it needed to be much more detailed than she initially thought. Giving up was not an option for her as she had already completed her first draft.

Her father insisted that she take classes to learn more about this genre and how to master it. After completing the serval course, she rewrote the whole project.

Classes were taken from Jessica Brody’s Writing Mastery. I started to write what I learned by hooking readers, to the structure of fiction, to great ingredients for writing fiction, to methods such as the Save the Cat (STC) method, she declared.

STRONG POINTS After she finished drafting her first book, she sent it to an editor who told her it needed to be much more detailed than she initially thought. Giving up was not an option for her as she had already completed her first draft. Finding a publishing house willing to publish Al-Hazmis’ book at her age was a challenge until she signed a contract with a publishing house in January 2020.

Al-Hazmi finished his first book, Treasure of the Lost Sea, at the end of 2018, sent it to the publisher, and began writing his second novel, Portal of the Hidden World. Both of her books were published in 2019.

I was able to attend the Riyadh International Book Fair and sign my first book there. At that point, I was interviewed by one of the well-known TV stations, MBC, and talked about my writing journey, she said.

Finding a publishing house willing to publish Al-Hazmis’ book at her age was a challenge until she signed a contract with a publishing house in January 2020.

In the same year, she also planned her third book in the series. Since reading a few blogs on the future, I thought this would be a good topic for my main characters to go through. Because most of the shows were about magical powers, I knew a change would be good as the main characters would try something new.

Al-Hazmi usually plans the title of the book before writing it, however, this changed several times throughout the writing process until she finally decided to name it based on the Beyond the Future World theme. .

While writing her third book in the series, her parents looking for new lessons for her, Al-Hazmi decided to organize her own workshop. She started working on the presentation slides, planning the content, talking points and most importantly how she could impart knowledge to those who came to learn.

After I prepared and presented the workshop, I was amazed to see all these children come to learn. Throughout my workshop, I learned a lot of things, she says. One of the most important things to do after learning is to teach others what you know, remember what you have learned, and why you decided to do it.

Beyond the Future World had a significant impact on Al-Hazmi, she said, noting that she had a very memorable trip with the book.

My post to everyone, especially those my age dream big, do it now, don’t wait until later. Ideas come and go, and so do opportunities, she says.