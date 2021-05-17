Anglo-Indian actress Banita Sandu debuted opposite Varun Dhawan in 2018 film October directed by Shoojit Sircar. Since then, she has stayed away from Indian cinema but works abroad.

Banita Sandhu dons a vibrant printed shirt dress worth Rs. 30,000; follow with the latest flip flop trend

In her recent article, she surely takes advantage of the summer weather. Banita looked like a riot of color with British designer Pyer Moss’ artistic vibrant shirt dress costing around Rs. 30,000. It looked like classic paint ready for summers. She kept her makeup chic with glossy lips and perfectly braided hair.

She sported the look with electric blue thongs from Joseph Fashion. She kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her outfit with diamond danglers. Banita Sandhu looked chic and pulled off a perfect street look.

Banita Sandhu dons a vibrant printed shirt dress worth Rs. 30,000; follow with the latest flip flop trend

Banita Sandhu uploaded two photos and captioned them, Wwhen the fit is ready for summer, but the weather is not.

In terms of work, Banita Sandhu was recently in Calcutta to shoot a film.

Also Read: October Actress Banita Sandhu Clarifies Misinformation Around Positive COVID-19 Test; says she adhered to government guidelines

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.