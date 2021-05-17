Norwegian royal family wear traditional costume to celebrate Constitution Day

The King of Norway and his family donned traditional clothes as they proudly waved flags from the balcony of Oslo Palace in Oslo today.

King Harald V, 84, was joined by his wife Queen Sonja, his son Crown Prince Haakon, his daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus as they were celebrating Constitution Day.

While the men in the family marked the occasion by donning black hats and suits, the women opted for the traditional Scandinavian dress.

At first glance, the cheerful snaps may appear to show the festivities in full swing, but they have been reduced from previous years due to the social distancing measures that remain in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, Sverre and his father wore a traditional Norwegian costume known as bunads, consisting of white shirts, knee socks, and pops of red.

But last year and today, the Prince and King opted for smart costumes and showed their national pride by standing proud on a balcony adored by their country’s flags.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who wore her loose blonde hair, is known for her quintessentially classic style, so her long white skirt and apron was quite the departure from her usual look.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja both revealed that they had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine in January, with a brief statement from the Royal Court reading: ‘His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have been vaccinated today against the coronavirus.

“The royal couple will receive the next vaccine in three weeks.”

Overall, Norway has recorded 58,651 cases and reported 517 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The annual holiday is still celebrated on May 17 when Norwegians celebrate the signing of the constitution declaring Norway an independent kingdom in 1814.

National celebrations see parades across the country and stop at the palace for the royal family to greet the crowds.

The constitution declared Norway an independent kingdom in an attempt to avoid being ceded to Sweden after the devastating defeat of Denmark and Norway in the Napoleonic Wars.

For a number of years during the 1820s, King Karl Johan banned the celebration of the event, believing it to be some sort of protest and even contempt of revolt against the union between Norway and Sweden.

His attitude changed following the battle for the square in 1829, which resulted in such unrest that the king had to allow commemorations on the same day.

Four years later, in 1833, an official celebration was held for the first time near the monument to former government minister Christian Krohg, who had spent much of his political life restraining the personal power of the monarch.

After 1864, the day became more established when the first children’s parade was launched in Christiania, initially consisting only of boys. In 1899, the girls were allowed to participate and have been doing so ever since.

In 1905, the union with Sweden was dissolved and Prince Carl of Denmark was chosen to be king of an independent Norway, under the name of Haakon VII.