Victoria Beckham Offers Van-Style Concierge Service For Fashion Brand | Entertainment





Victoria Beckham offers customers of her fashion brand the option of having their groceries delivered to their doorstep in a “dedicated van” so they can try on the pieces in the comfort of their own homes. The 47-year-old fashion designer – who is married to retired football ace David Beckham – announced the new shopping experience, which gives the customer the option to select clothing in multiple sizes from the eponymous brand of the l old Spice Girl and make them happen. the van with a stylish concierge on board to offer styling tips and more. The customer then has the option of purchasing the parts on site or returning them to the van. Additionally, Victoria is having a tree planted at every van rendezvous in an effort to become carbon neutral. In a statement, the brand said, “Created with ease and comfort in mind, now you can try on the latest Victoria Beckham pieces at home, before you buy them. “The service brings you the in-store shopping experience. “Order multiple sizes, styles, or take the opportunity to try on something that is a bit out of your comfort zone. Well, flip the parts you don’t want and quickly make payment for the parts you do, all of it. in the comfort of your own home. “Simply select the parts you wish to try and they will be delivered via the Concierge Style team in a dedicated van. The service is also carbon neutral and for each appointment booked, a tree is planted. “On the day of your appointment, your parts will arrive at a Style concierge, via a dedicated van. Each piece will be steamed, hung in a garment bag and transported on a rail. “Your stylish concierge can be on hand for advice and modifications or wait for you outside to try out the rooms at your leisure. “Pay for the coins you want to purchase through a card reader or private SMS link and simply hand the coins you don’t want to your Style concierge, who will return them for you.”

