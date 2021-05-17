Boden’s new off-the-shoulder midi dress gets so much love on Instagram





Now that summer is officially on the horizon and the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we dream of our new seasonal wardrobes. At the top of our must-have shopping list for the warmer days to come, there’s a cute print dress that we can easily dress up or pull down. Enter a new room from the loyal Boden taking Instagram by storm. The brand shared a snap of her Rosalind midi dress on the social media platform on Sunday, May 16, and the post has since been inundated with likes and admiring comments from its followers. “I LOVE this dress !!!!” wrote one fan, while another added: “What a wonderful dress.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. And we’re not really surprised, because the tiered dress looks like the sun in an outfit … With its bardot neckline, gathered balloon sleeves and flowing skirt, the £ 120 dress is a true classic. It comes in two color pop prints that will look great with sunny skin and could easily work for almost any occasion. Whether you’re planning to attend a summer wedding later this year or just fancy a new dress for weekend garden dates, this versatile piece ticks all the right boxes. Earth Rosalind Tiered Midi Dress – Ivory, Palm Tile Multi Earth

boden.co.uk £ 120.00 We would elevate it with gold earrings and heeled sandals for dressier affairs, and keep it casual with zip-up sandals or white sneakers for more relaxed summer days. Yes, it is safe to say that we are sold. Now we just have to decide which print to use … Earth Rosalind ruffled midi dress – Plane, palm Earth

boden.co.uk £ 120.00 12 Boden dresses you’ll wear all spring / summer Best Boden Dresses Tessa Midi Dress – Ivory, Orchard Every woman needs a floral midi dress in her Spring / Summer wardrobe, and we love the cool print in this version. Wear with sandals, sliders or white trainers. Best Boden Dresses Althea Jersey Shirt Dress – Navy Blue, Triple Spot A polka dot shirt dress will always have a place in your spring / summer repertoire. Best Boden Dresses Hattie Jersey Dress – Palm Leaf, Palm Tree This long-sleeved jersey dress is the kind of slip-on-and-go piece we could all make to dress up on the weekends. Wear yours with trainers and a relaxed denim jacket. Best Boden Dresses Annie Ruffle Midi Dress – Ivory, Peony Burst Small If the easing of restrictions goes as planned, this long sleeve midi dress would be perfect for weddings and other summer events. Best Boden Dresses Lucy Striped Jersey Dress – Chartreuse Ivory Stripe This striped jersey dress just screams summer. Perfect for sunny stays. Best Boden Dresses Virginie denim dress – Dark denim A denim midi dress is a must have this season. Best Boden Dresses Lavinia Jersey Wrap Dress – Black, Polka Dot This flattering wrap dress is a true classic. Best Boden Dresses Lucinda Jersey Midi Dress – Navy We love the slightly pleated skirt of this relaxed jersey dress. The perfect piece for the weekend. Best Boden Dresses Amelie Jersey Dress – Navy / Ivory Stripe Every summer wardrobe needs Breton stripes. We love the relaxed ease of this cute jersey dress. Best Boden Dresses Laura Embroidered Linen Dress – White This embroidered white dress is the perfect purchase for the summer vacation. Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE Need a little positivity or not able to make it to the stores? Take advantage of Good Housekeeping delivered right to your door every month! Subscribe to Good Housekeeping Magazine now. SUBSCRIBE NOW This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

