Jean Pigozzi reflects on the photography of the most famous men on the planet

Jean Pigozzi is a legend in the art world. Heir to the CEO of the late French automobile brand Simca, he is also a great collector of contemporary art from Africa and Japan, in addition to having captured and compiled a multitude of intimate celebrity photographs thanks to his long standing status. from one of the best gadabouts in Europe.

His latest photo book, Jean Pigozzi: The 213 most important men of my life (released May 18), is the ultimate tome of bromance. Linked to personal commentary and anecdotes, the book delves into Pigozzis’ decades of fraternization with a carousel of the most famous and influential men on earth: David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Steve Jobs, Andy Warhol, Lenny Kravitz , Elon Musk, architect Rem Koolhaas, fashion designer Alber Elbaz.

It’s a book that pays homage to his late father, Enrico Pigozzi, who died when Pigozzi was just a teenager, and to all the men whose wisdom he has absorbed since then. Below, the Harvard graduate talks about his favorite Leica, the art collection, and what he learned from Helmut Newton on a call from his home in Panama.

InsideHook: This book comes out before Father’s Day. Why is this date important to you?

Jean Pigozzi: My father died when I was very young. But throughout my life, I’ve always had men in my life who are mentors. I decided to do a book on all these men who have been important in my life. I have been close to some, others not so close. I chose 213 men but it’s actually closer to 400 [the unedited version].

Tell me about the format in which each photo is associated with a presentation text [the man in question’s] qualities and why you admire it.

I did it because I didn’t want to just do a portrait book. There’s a reason all of these men are included in the book. I didn’t want to just put a picture, but explain what the relationship was with them. It’s not just Mick Jagger and Michael Douglas, but my school teachers or obscure people, where even if you google them you won’t find them.

Damiani

Which ones looked the most like your father or a father figure?

I had six or seven men who were 20 years older than me, among them [Island Records founder] Chris Blackwell and [architect] Ettore Sottsass. They taught me a lot of wisdom, they opened my eyes to a lot of things. From Ettore, I learned that everything around you should be interesting. He has designed a lot of houses for me, even my boat, and every day I am happy to live in his environment. Some architects design things where if you move a table two inches to the left it’s all messed up. He created happy environments with great colors. He always told me: if the client doesn’t know what he wants, the architect can’t do a good job. But if the customer has an idea, we can do great things. Renzo Piano was also working on a project and he said: Jean, if you’re clear on what you want, it’s gonna be great.

What did you learn from Helmut Newton about photography?

Let every detail count. When shooting with a model, he stopped everything and said: We have to move the flower in the background seven centimeters to the left. He would call his wife Sweet Pea and tell her that. I don’t do staged shoots with models, but I am very careful to try to see all the details in a photo. I usually take pictures quickly. He really taught me that.

What camera are you using?

I usually use Leica cameras, a Leica Q, a Leica that only takes black and white photos, and a Leica SL.

Why do you like to photograph in black and white?

When I first started photographing, color photography was also popular. But I photograph in black and white because the real world is not in black and white. With color photography, the skin color is not always good, so I prefer black and white.

What else are you working on?

I’m working on two books: one on the trips I’ve taken over the past 60 years, and another on the women, the women in my life. I always have a camera with me, I rarely leave my house without my camera. When I put on my socks, I put my camera around my neck.

Who is the greatest photographer of all time?

Robert Frank. He was a Swiss photographer in the 1950s who went to the United States and made a fantastic book titled The American. For my kind of photography, for me, this is the best book ever. I even met him, which was very nice.

Thinking back to your selfie book, how do you see the evolution of selfie culture?

This has changed. I took selfies when using a Leica, not an iPhone. I couldn’t see what I was shooting, I had to guess. The idea was to take a photo instead of getting an autograph from a celebrity. This is the best time, a selfie is a great autograph. I was in the south of France with Woody Allen a few years ago, no one asked for an autograph, they all asked for selfies. This is the new version of the autograph.

Damiani

You must have good energy with them, right? Otherwise they say no.

It happens. They say no. But with my Leica, I couldn’t see the results, so I had to get it right the first time. My camera flash was taking 10 seconds, so if you fuck the fuck up Faye Dunaway will walk away. Wait here for my flash to recharge, it doesn’t work like that. you need to have the right photo the first time.

How do you know who to photograph, in terms of stars?

I hate politicians. I don’t read so I don’t have writers in my life. I don’t go to the ballet or the opera, so the interesting people I love are fashion, film and architects. Visual people are my people, they are who I hang out with.

How do you describe your taste for the visual arts?

I visited more museums around the world, the Venice Biennale, the Art Basel art fair, all of them. I am obsessed with contemporary art and I collect African art and Japanese art. When I was studying at Harvard I used to come to town every weekend, I know the museum of modern art best. I donated 45 pieces from my African art collection to MoMA. It is a museum that I support. I like Beyeler Foundation in Basel and the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, according to what they show, and the Tate Modern in London, the Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain, which is a complicated space.

What excites you the most about African art at the moment?

My collection continues. Finally, I found a place that could permanently house my art, which is great. For me, the most interesting place for art in Africa is Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some of my best artists come from Kinshasa. My collection of Japanese art is dynamic, I buy works by artists born after 1985. I go to Japan usually once a year. There are two things that not many people know, Africa is a bit trendy now, but I have been collecting African art for 20 years.

Has the art world caught the Congolese artists?

Yes, now, because there are art fairs. But 20 years ago, when I started collecting African art, I was told I was buying airport art. They didn’t understand what I was collecting. I don’t care what people think. It’s not my problem. I like it because a lot of these artists didn’t go to art school, they don’t know who Pablo Picasso is, they go with their instinct.

How has the pandemic changed your photography?

Over the past year, I have made many nature films and photos. I’m not complaining, it’s been very interesting.

Your book features behind-the-scenes photos of characters like Charles Saatchi, Larry Gagosian, and Lorne Michaels. Who is the most overlooked genius in this book?

They are all important men in my life and in the world. Charles Saatchi is one of the smartest men I have ever met, he was huge in advertising. Larry Gagosian started selling posters in Santa Monica, now has the best gallery in the world. Lorne Michaels, who started Saturday Night Live more than 40 years ago, is still relevant and in tune with what is happening. It’s fresh. It is a genius to find young actors, writers and comedians, how many shows lasted 40 years? Not a lot. SNL is live. Lorne is a very calm person. I also admire Mick Jagger, he’s 77 now. I spoke to Mick the other day and he said, I can’t wait to go back on tour. It’s incredible. Some people have the energy and creativity to do things, some people turn 55 and give up and go fishing. I am always amazed by the men and women who don’t give up.