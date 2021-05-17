Fashion
Jean Pigozzi reflects on the photography of the most famous men on the planet
Jean Pigozzi is a legend in the art world. Heir to the CEO of the late French automobile brand Simca, he is also a great collector of contemporary art from Africa and Japan, in addition to having captured and compiled a multitude of intimate celebrity photographs thanks to his long standing status. from one of the best gadabouts in Europe.
His latest photo book, Jean Pigozzi: The 213 most important men of my life (released May 18), is the ultimate tome of bromance. Linked to personal commentary and anecdotes, the book delves into Pigozzis’ decades of fraternization with a carousel of the most famous and influential men on earth: David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Steve Jobs, Andy Warhol, Lenny Kravitz , Elon Musk, architect Rem Koolhaas, fashion designer Alber Elbaz.
It’s a book that pays homage to his late father, Enrico Pigozzi, who died when Pigozzi was just a teenager, and to all the men whose wisdom he has absorbed since then. Below, the Harvard graduate talks about his favorite Leica, the art collection, and what he learned from Helmut Newton on a call from his home in Panama.
InsideHook: This book comes out before Father’s Day. Why is this date important to you?
Jean Pigozzi: My father died when I was very young. But throughout my life, I’ve always had men in my life who are mentors. I decided to do a book on all these men who have been important in my life. I have been close to some, others not so close. I chose 213 men but it’s actually closer to 400 [the unedited version].
Tell me about the format in which each photo is associated with a presentation text [the man in question’s] qualities and why you admire it.
I did it because I didn’t want to just do a portrait book. There’s a reason all of these men are included in the book. I didn’t want to just put a picture, but explain what the relationship was with them. It’s not just Mick Jagger and Michael Douglas, but my school teachers or obscure people, where even if you google them you won’t find them.
Which ones looked the most like your father or a father figure?
I had six or seven men who were 20 years older than me, among them [Island Records founder] Chris Blackwell and [architect] Ettore Sottsass. They taught me a lot of wisdom, they opened my eyes to a lot of things. From Ettore, I learned that everything around you should be interesting. He has designed a lot of houses for me, even my boat, and every day I am happy to live in his environment. Some architects design things where if you move a table two inches to the left it’s all messed up. He created happy environments with great colors. He always told me: if the client doesn’t know what he wants, the architect can’t do a good job. But if the customer has an idea, we can do great things. Renzo Piano was also working on a project and he said: Jean, if you’re clear on what you want, it’s gonna be great.
What did you learn from Helmut Newton about photography?
Let every detail count. When shooting with a model, he stopped everything and said: We have to move the flower in the background seven centimeters to the left. He would call his wife Sweet Pea and tell her that. I don’t do staged shoots with models, but I am very careful to try to see all the details in a photo. I usually take pictures quickly. He really taught me that.
What camera are you using?
I usually use Leica cameras, a Leica Q, a Leica that only takes black and white photos, and a Leica SL.
Why do you like to photograph in black and white?
When I first started photographing, color photography was also popular. But I photograph in black and white because the real world is not in black and white. With color photography, the skin color is not always good, so I prefer black and white.
What else are you working on?
I’m working on two books: one on the trips I’ve taken over the past 60 years, and another on the women, the women in my life. I always have a camera with me, I rarely leave my house without my camera. When I put on my socks, I put my camera around my neck.
Who is the greatest photographer of all time?
Robert Frank. He was a Swiss photographer in the 1950s who went to the United States and made a fantastic book titled The American. For my kind of photography, for me, this is the best book ever. I even met him, which was very nice.
Thinking back to your selfie book, how do you see the evolution of selfie culture?
This has changed. I took selfies when using a Leica, not an iPhone. I couldn’t see what I was shooting, I had to guess. The idea was to take a photo instead of getting an autograph from a celebrity. This is the best time, a selfie is a great autograph. I was in the south of France with Woody Allen a few years ago, no one asked for an autograph, they all asked for selfies. This is the new version of the autograph.
You must have good energy with them, right? Otherwise they say no.
It happens. They say no. But with my Leica, I couldn’t see the results, so I had to get it right the first time. My camera flash was taking 10 seconds, so if you fuck the fuck up Faye Dunaway will walk away. Wait here for my flash to recharge, it doesn’t work like that. you need to have the right photo the first time.
How do you know who to photograph, in terms of stars?
I hate politicians. I don’t read so I don’t have writers in my life. I don’t go to the ballet or the opera, so the interesting people I love are fashion, film and architects. Visual people are my people, they are who I hang out with.
How do you describe your taste for the visual arts?
I visited more museums around the world, the Venice Biennale, the Art Basel art fair, all of them. I am obsessed with contemporary art and I collect African art and Japanese art. When I was studying at Harvard I used to come to town every weekend, I know the museum of modern art best. I donated 45 pieces from my African art collection to MoMA. It is a museum that I support. I like Beyeler Foundation in Basel and the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, according to what they show, and the Tate Modern in London, the Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain, which is a complicated space.
What excites you the most about African art at the moment?
My collection continues. Finally, I found a place that could permanently house my art, which is great. For me, the most interesting place for art in Africa is Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some of my best artists come from Kinshasa. My collection of Japanese art is dynamic, I buy works by artists born after 1985. I go to Japan usually once a year. There are two things that not many people know, Africa is a bit trendy now, but I have been collecting African art for 20 years.
Has the art world caught the Congolese artists?
Yes, now, because there are art fairs. But 20 years ago, when I started collecting African art, I was told I was buying airport art. They didn’t understand what I was collecting. I don’t care what people think. It’s not my problem. I like it because a lot of these artists didn’t go to art school, they don’t know who Pablo Picasso is, they go with their instinct.
How has the pandemic changed your photography?
Over the past year, I have made many nature films and photos. I’m not complaining, it’s been very interesting.
Your book features behind-the-scenes photos of characters like Charles Saatchi, Larry Gagosian, and Lorne Michaels. Who is the most overlooked genius in this book?
They are all important men in my life and in the world. Charles Saatchi is one of the smartest men I have ever met, he was huge in advertising. Larry Gagosian started selling posters in Santa Monica, now has the best gallery in the world. Lorne Michaels, who started Saturday Night Live more than 40 years ago, is still relevant and in tune with what is happening. It’s fresh. It is a genius to find young actors, writers and comedians, how many shows lasted 40 years? Not a lot. SNL is live. Lorne is a very calm person. I also admire Mick Jagger, he’s 77 now. I spoke to Mick the other day and he said, I can’t wait to go back on tour. It’s incredible. Some people have the energy and creativity to do things, some people turn 55 and give up and go fishing. I am always amazed by the men and women who don’t give up.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Register now.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]