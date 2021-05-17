WSU student pays tribute to lost friends through fashion | Insider WSU

Tragedy changed Jansen Garside’s path from uncertainty to his true creative vocation.

Graduating in 2021 from the Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles Department at Washington State University, Garside chose a career in design after the deaths of several close friends put life in perspective. deeper. He partially honors their memories through his fashion designs.

At first, fashion never really crossed my mind as a career, Garside said.

When he arrived at WSU in the fall of 2015, Garside planned to study neuroscience. Soon he began to have doubts, especially after observing several doctors who warned him about the challenge of balancing work and life.

The following summer, life changed forever. Three of his best friends were killed in a shootout at a party in Mukilteo, Wash.

It got me thinking about how fragile life is and how quickly anything can go away, Garside said.

At the time, he was training as a residency counselor at WSU.

It was difficult going to school the day after the candlelight vigil for my friends and trying to support the students when I struggled to support myself, he said.

Although he spent his year as a counselor, Garside struggled with his mental well-being.

I was really depressed and thought I was hurting myself, but I know I didn’t want that to happen.

Garside needed a change to help him get through it, and remembered that when he expressed himself creatively, that was when I was happiest.

The following year, Garside studied abroad. He traveled across Europe, reflecting on the possibilities of a new path.

While visiting the Auschwitz Holocaust camps in Poland, he stopped to reflect on his worldview. It was then that he decided to devote his life to making the world a brighter place through art.

I need to create art that helps and can inspire people, he said.

While he loved science, Garside decided he was repressing his creative side for a career, but not his calling.

I have to make my dreams come true in honor of my friends because this opportunity has been taken away from them.

Garside has been active within AMDT since he became a design specialist in 2018.

He jumped into the program with so much energy and enthusiasm, and is never afraid to seek out his classmates, said Shanna Hiscock, AMDT Academic and Internship Coordinator.

I continue to be amazed at how quickly he became a student of natural design, she added.

Although he considers his own fashion to have very black and white tastes, his spring 2021 collection, In Loving Memory, features colorful floral designs, according to Jansen, that are reminiscent of flowers on his friends’ vigil.

Every morning, Garside wakes up and visits a small shrine he created with mementos of the people he lost: bracelets, funeral brochures, and the speech he wrote for the funerals of his best friends. .

My inspiration for my collection came from my friends, and the desire to look to the future by drawing inspiration from my past.

Garside graduated in May and will attend the Accademia Costume & Moda in Rome, Italy from January 2022.

I want my designs to inspire people and people to realize that it is not too late to change paths if you think what you are doing is not good for you, he said. .

It can take years to figure this out. But it will be worth it in the long run. This is what I did and I have never been happier.