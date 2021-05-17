Southern Tide partners with Rheos to launch new eyewear collection





Christopher Heyn, Southern Tide CEO shares: “Our partnership with Rheos combines both technology and style perfect for those who come to Southern Tide looking for clothing and accessories that fit into their active lifestyle. The Rheos x Southern Tide Signature Series celebrates this, with lightweight, buoyant material that caters to those who love life on and near the water. We look forward to expanding our offerings and connecting with the audience at Rheos and Southern Tide in a new and different way. ”

The partnership that unites both an established and emerging brand brings together a collection fueled by adventurous spirits while utilizing the expertise of each brand. It seeks to bridge the gap between style and functionality at the water’s edge. Southern Tide has carefully applied some of Rheos’ most notable features, such as a floating frame, while adding their signature touch with new colorways that include Boat Blue, Sandbar and Black Tortoise as well as the Matte Tortoise and Gunmetal Gray core. by Rheos. Designed for everyone from water adventurers to beach hobbyists, the Rheos x Southern Tide collaboration features floaty silhouettes for men, women and unisex. The collection has been designed for ultimate comfort with 100% UV protection and Nylon Optic anti-scratch polarized lenses, with prices starting at $ 78. “We are delighted to finally announce this partnership after months of design, preparation and behind-the-scenes team effort,” said Jake berton, co-founder and CEO of Rheos Nautical Eyewear. “For our first brand collaboration with such an esteemed company, and which shares our core values ​​as a small and growing family business, is truly a dream. Like all Rheos goggles, the new styles are designed for adventure and life spent on and around the water. Each frame is made from a lightweight material to provide buoyancy when dropped in the water, along with heavy-duty hinges designed to withstand three times the force of standard sunglasses hinges. All sunglasses feature Rheos nylon optics, which have been tested by a third party lab to provide clarity superior to glass lenses while providing greater impact resistance and comfort. The collection will be available on the websites of both companies at www.southerntide.com and www.rheosgear.com , as well as Southern Tide stores and select retailers. About Rheos Nautical Eyewear

Founded by a team of husband and wife out of Charleston, South Carolina, Rheos Nautical Eyewear designs sunglasses using lightweight floating frame material like a feather and proprietary optical nylon lenses. Since the sale of the first two floating models in 2016, Rheos has evolved into a collection of high performance and stylish goggles designed for the water. Every detail of their shade selection has been designed for water activities, catering to the needs of kayakers, boaters, beach goers and other water-loving sportsmen. Rheos is available for purchase at affiliate stores, as well as online at www.rheosgear.com. About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Southern Tide is a Greenville, South Carolina– lifestyle clothing brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers a range of clothing and accessories for men, women and children that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase at Southern Tide Company-owned stores, Southern Tide Signature stores, and online at www.southerntide.com . The products can also be found in more than 850 specialty retailers and high-end department stores across United States. Southern Tide is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM). SOURCE Southern Tide

